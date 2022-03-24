PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This very stylish and contemporary resort aims to provide guests with a more customized and personal holiday experience. Located on the clean beach of Kata, guests are only a few hundred meters from the shopping and entertainment areas. The tour desk makes it possible to book dives and island hopping trips with ease, and the bike rental on-site gives you the freedom to explore the island on your own pace. It also makes it easy to reach the restaurants and nightlife, such as a quick trip to the tourist packed Patong. After a day spent outdoors, take some time out to visit the Spa and opt for a relaxing treatment session. If you feel like a swim at night, you can be rest assured that you will be stepping into the perfect temperature with the constantly heated pool. Metadee Resort and Villas provides a distinct holiday experience in a truly contemporary and stylish setting.

Amenities / Features

  • The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
  • Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
  • Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
  • Except Private Pool Villa room allowed in room 3 A/D+1C+1Inf or 2A/D + 2C+1Inf or 4 A/D with an extra charge for extra person (3rd and 4th person)
  • Rate base Single
  • Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
  • Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
  • another persons extra charge 6500 THB
  • Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
  • Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
Address / Map

66 Kata Road, Amphoe Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

