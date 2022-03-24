Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Well-placed in the beaches, family fun, restaurants area of Phuket city, Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 20.1 km from the city center and 47.5 km from the airport, this 2-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The ambiance of Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

