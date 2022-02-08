Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Sea Galleri by Katathani in a prioritized manner, and The Sea Galleri by Katathani will directly collect payment from you.

THE SEA GALLERI BY KATATHANI IS AN ADULT-FRIENDLY LIFESTYLE RESORT INSPIRED BY A LOVE OF ART AND NATURE AND AIMED FOR THE YOUNG-AT-HEART TRAVELERS. This modern resort highlights nature’s masterpieces with tropical sceneries and a sublime vista of the Andaman Sea. From the first steps as you enter the property, you will find the perfect combination between a Modern Western Feel and Contemporary Thai Design. The Sea Galleri by Katathani is a collection of masterpieces which are inspired by nature. It offers a perfect exhibition hall that displays different styles of nature, art and exciting designs, along with tickling the visitors’ senses with joy, fun, comfort and lasting memories. The rates displayed valid between 8 Jan -20 Apr 2022 Room rates from 21 April 2022 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button 7 nights stay inclusive of the following benefits: 👉 4 Katathani Daypasses per stay 👉 Daily breakfast for 2 👉 Free wireless internet 👉 Daily Room Cleaning 👉 10% off food and beverage Note: The above mentioned rates are quote for 2 Adults only, for additional persons please inquire from reservation team The above mentioned rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0 at the airport, and Day5 at Kata Test Center for THB2200/person/time Book The Covid Test (RT-PCR) by yourself at the following link https://www.thailandpsas.com A 20% deposit is required to issue Hotel confirmation voucher, to further process Thailand pass. This deposit is refundable if Thailand pass is rejected. Another 80% amount of booking is required to pay at least 72 hours prior to arrival. Transfer from Phuket International Airport to The Sea Galleri: SHA+ Transfer: THB 1,000 net per car per way (maximum 3 persons) Important: Example video of submitting Thailand Pass: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpjSIsFf14I

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels