Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
391 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Set against the beautiful green slopes of the Kata Hills in Phuket, Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa provides guests with a peaceful and relaxing environment. The resort is near Kata Shopping Plaza, 20 minutes by car to Patong Beach, 30 minutes to Phuket Town, and 45 minutes to the airport. Rooms with a view is what guests sign up for at this resort, and that is what to expect alongside a whole range of amenities. Guests can enjoy fine dining at the resort's two restaurants, and be sure to make it out for the fun themed nights. Additionally, after a day out under the sun guests can relax at the Santi Spa, which offers a variety of treatments. Guests seeking that perfect blend of attentive care and modern convenience will find it at Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa.

🇨🇦Petcharnin

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 15/07/2021
5.0 Canna Deluxe (Seaview)

Everything is perfect at this hotel. Fantastic room, great service, awesome staff, etc. I can’t say enough how great this place was. Stay here, you won’t be disappointed.

Address / Map

212 Koak Tanod Road, Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

