Pacific Club Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

Maximum of 2 Adults Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33 m² ฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Coffee Machine HDMI Cable Internet - Wifi Microwave Netflix Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35 m² ฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Netflix Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50 m² ฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Living Room Microwave Netflix Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80 m² ฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110 m² ฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub Family Suites HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Please Note: RATES SHOWN ARE ROOM w/BFAST ONLY. We support your Thailand Pass application after receiving your inquiry and details of your party. We will help you Book and Confirm Total Cost for TEST & GO after you inquire due the rules always change and we can't always update exactly here in this website. Thank You Also, WE ARE a CERTIFIED ISOLATION HOTEL, so if you get a positive PCR test after arrival, you will NOT NEED TO MOVE to another hotel. You will have almost no additional cost except for Food and Beverage you order from our online menu we will deliver to your room. The other additional expense for a positive PCR is a Fit to Fly Certificate which we can help you get from Doctor at cost of 2,000 baht. It's your choice if you want to make that certificate, if you plan to stay longer than 2 weeks, you can probably board an aircraft with only a negative PCR test and avoid the cost of the certificate. Please check our menu here: https://pacific-club-resort.ps.me/ THINK DIFFERENT -- THINK Pacific Club Resort ARE THESE YOUR KEYWORDS: Chill Zone Resort - Wellness Resort

Extreme Social Distancing = 32 rooms in 70,000 sq ft property Executive Residence w/Guest Rooms

SkyPool 360 degree Ocean Mtn View

Outstanding Breakfast and Food Service, Breakfast keywords: Homemade Fresh Fruit Jams, Smoked Salmon, Full Cheese selection, Eggs Benedict, Homemade Norwegian Seed Bread, Quinoa Salad, Chia seeds, and anything you want available Vegan Menu + Thai + International. 3 Chefs available to cook anything you want.

Secluded yet Central location 10 Min walk to Beach / Town -- Ocean Views

Concierge = Get Anything You Want

Android TV w/ Premium IPTV TV-Movies-Entertainment Service with a SMILE !!! We look forward to serve you. Pls check our menu here: https://pacific-club-resort.ps.me/

Amenities / Features ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)

✓ FREE DATE CHANGES

✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration

✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)

✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’

✓ Air Conditioned Rooms

✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)

✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)

✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)

✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)

✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic

✓ Microwave every room

✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room

✓ 5 star bedding

Score 4.5 /5 Excellent Based on 2 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Pacific Club Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pacific Club Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇪🇸 Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti Arrived on 04/02/2022 4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Positives Free cancellation service

Friendly staff, family type atmosphere

Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox

Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food. Negatives A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here. 🇹🇷 Sahin Ibis Arrived on 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Positives Great service

Roof top pool

Great price Negatives Kind of far from the beach I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.