PHUKET TEST & GO

ON Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3
rating with
553 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ON Hotel Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Well-positioned in Karon, ON Hotel Phuket is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. Only 50 Km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Wat Suwankeereeket, Karon Beach, Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium. At ON Hotel Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The ambiance of ON Hotel Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, linens, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as spa, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the ON Hotel Phuket the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

If you were a guest at ON Hotel Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

643 Patak Road Karon Beach Phuket, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

