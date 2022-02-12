PHUKET TEST & GO

Pacific Club Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
397 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Pacific Club Resort , und Pacific Club Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33
฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35
฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50
฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110
฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

DENKEN SIE ANDERS – DENKEN Sie Pacific Club Resort

  • SIND DIES IHRE SCHLÜSSELWÖRTER: Wellness und Chill Resort
  • Extreme Privatsphäre mit 32 Zimmern in unserem 70.000 m² großen Anwesen
  • SkyPool 360-Grad-Meerblick auf die Berge
  • Hervorragender Frühstücks- und Essensservice, Frühstücksschlüsselwörter: Hausgemachte frische Fruchtmarmeladen, geräucherter Lachs, komplette Käseauswahl, Eier Benedict, hausgemachtes norwegisches Saatbrot, Quinoa-Salat, Chia-Samen und Sonderwünsche von unseren Thai - International - Küche mit Meeresfrüchten und Pflanzen. 3 Köche stehen zur Verfügung, um fast alles zu kochen, was Sie wollen.
  • Abgeschieden und doch zentrale Lage 10 Minuten zu Fuß zum Strand / zur Stadt - Meerblick
  • Concierge = Holen Sie sich alles, was Sie wollen

Service mit einem LÄCHELN !!!

Wir freuen uns, Sie zu bedienen.

Bitte beachten: Die auf dieser Seite angezeigten Preise sind nur bis zum 20.12.2021 gültig. Die Seite ist neu und bietet nicht die Möglichkeit, wie normale Online-Seiten Preiszeiträume einzurichten. Bitte erkundigen Sie sich, um Angebote nach dem 20. Dezember 2021 zu bewerten.

Begrenzte Anzahl von Einheiten für längere Aufenthalte und Preise verfügbar.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)
  • ✓ FREE DATE CHANGES
  • ✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration
  • ✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)
  • ✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’
  • ✓ Air Conditioned Rooms
  • ✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic
  • ✓ Microwave every room
  • ✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room
  • ✓ 5 star bedding
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
1
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Pacific Club Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇪🇸Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti

Bewertet am 12/02/2022
Angekommen um 04/02/2022
4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
Positiv
  • Free cancellation service
  • Friendly staff, family type atmosphere
  • Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox
  • Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food.
Negative
  • A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal

I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here.

🇹🇷Sahin Ibis

Bewertet am 05/02/2022
Angekommen um 27/01/2022
4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
Positiv
  • Great service
  • Roof top pool
  • Great price
Negative
  • Kind of far from the beach

I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

16 Patak Soi 24 Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

