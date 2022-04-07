PHUKET TEST & GO

Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
541 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 0
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 1
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 2
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 3
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 4
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort - Image 5
+35 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated just minutes from Karon Beach and all of its adjoining bars, restaurants, and other assorted nightlife locations, this resort offers the complete Phuket experience. There are three pools on the premises for those who don’t care for sand and the crowds. The staff is extremely helpful and courteous and hosts a poolside barbecue each night. Beautiful views, water sports, and quality beach time are just a few of the ways to spend your time while at the Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort (SHA Certified). Making a booking at Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort (SHA+ Certified) is easy with our secure online form, just enter your dates and click.

Amenities / Features

  • Air-Conditioned Lobby
  • 24 Hours Reception
  • 1 Restaurant
  • 3 Swimming Pools
  • 1 Kids Pool
  • Pool Bar
  • Lobby Bar
  • Room Service
  • Fitness Room
  • Ironing Facility
  • WiFi Throughout (Complimentary)
  • Free Coffee at the Lobby (24 hours)
  • Elevator
  • Currency Exchange
  • Luggage Room
  • Self-Service Laundry Facility
  • Laundry Service
  • Excursion & Tour Services
  • Taxi Service
  • Car Rental
  • Car Park
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

562 Patak Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach
8.4
rating with
3074 reviews
From ฿-1
ON Hotel Phuket
7.3
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Pacific Club Resort
8.6
rating with
397 reviews
From ฿-1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa
7.7
rating with
1374 reviews
From ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
rating with
507 reviews
From ฿-1
The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
rating with
1024 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
rating with
1505 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Island View Hotel
7.9
rating with
922 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU