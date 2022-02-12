Pacific Club Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 12 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Pacific Club Resort de manière prioritaire, et Pacific Club Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33 m² ฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Cafetière

Câble HDMI

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Netflix

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35 m² ฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Netflix

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50 m² ฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Four micro onde

Netflix

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80 m² ฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Baignoire

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Netflix

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110 m² ฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Baignoire

Suites familiales

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Netflix

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

PENSEZ DIFFERENT -- PENSEZ Pacific Club Resort SONT-CE VOS MOTS CLÉS : Wellness and Chill Resort

Confidentialité extrême avec 32 chambres dans notre propriété de 70 000 pieds carrés

SkyPool 360 degrés Ocean Mtn View

Petit-déjeuner et service alimentaire exceptionnels, mots-clés pour le petit-déjeuner : confitures de fruits frais maison, saumon fumé, sélection de fromages complets, œufs bénédictins, pain aux graines norvégien maison, salade de quinoa, graines de chia et demandes spéciales de notre Thai - International - Cuisine à base de fruits de mer et de plantes. 3 chefs disponibles pour cuisiner presque tout ce que vous voulez.

Emplacement isolé mais central à 10 minutes à pied de la plage / de la ville - Vue sur l'océan

Conciergerie = Obtenez tout ce que vous voulez Service avec un SOURIRE !!! Nous sommes impatients de vous servir. Remarque : les tarifs indiqués sur ce site ne sont valables que jusqu'au 20 décembre 2021. Le site est nouveau et n'a pas la possibilité de configurer des périodes de tarification comme les sites en ligne normaux. Veuillez vous renseigner pour évaluer les devis après le 20 décembre 2021. Nombre limité d'unités de long séjour et tarifs disponibles.

Commodités / caractéristiques ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)

✓ FREE DATE CHANGES

✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration

✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)

✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’

✓ Air Conditioned Rooms

✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)

✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)

✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)

✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)

✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic

✓ Microwave every room

✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room

✓ 5 star bedding

But 4.5 /5 Excellent Basé sur 2 Commentaires Notation 1 Excellent 1 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Pacific Club Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Pacific Club Resort VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. 🇪🇸 Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti Arrivé le 04/02/2022 4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Positifs Free cancellation service

Friendly staff, family type atmosphere

Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox

Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food. Négatifs A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here. 🇹🇷 Sahin Ibis Arrivé le 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Positifs Great service

Roof top pool

Great price Négatifs Kind of far from the beach I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.