퍼시픽 클럽 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

397 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉퍼시픽 클럽 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 퍼시픽 클럽 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33
฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 커피 머신
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35
฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
풍모

  • 발코니
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50
฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
풍모

  • 발코니
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110
฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 넷플릭스
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

THINK DIFFERENT -- THINK 퍼시픽 클럽 리조트

  • 귀하의 키워드는 다음과 같습니다: Wellness and Chill Resort
  • 70,000제곱피트 부지에 32개의 객실이 있는 극도의 개인 정보 보호
  • 스카이풀 360도 오션 마운틴뷰
  • 뛰어난 조식 및 음식 서비스, 조식 키워드: 수제 신선한 과일 잼, 훈제 연어, 풀 치즈 셀렉션, 에그 베네딕트, 수제 노르웨이 종자 빵, 퀴노아 샐러드, 치아 씨 및 특별 요청 태국어 - 국제 - 해산물 및 식물 기반 주방. 3명의 셰프가 원하는 거의 모든 것을 요리할 수 있습니다.
  • 한적하지만 중심적인 위치 해변/타운까지 도보로 10분 -- 바다 전망
  • 컨시어지 = 원하는 모든 것을 얻으십시오

미소로 서비스 !!!

우리는 당신에게 봉사하기를 기대합니다.

참고: 이 사이트에 표시된 요금은 2021년 12월 20일까지만 유효합니다. 이 사이트는 새 사이트이며 일반 온라인 사이트와 같이 요금 기간을 설정하는 기능이 없습니다. 2021년 12월 20일 이후 견적을 문의하십시오.

제한된 수의 장기 체류 단위 및 요금을 사용할 수 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)
  • ✓ FREE DATE CHANGES
  • ✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration
  • ✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)
  • ✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’
  • ✓ Air Conditioned Rooms
  • ✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)
  • ✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic
  • ✓ Microwave every room
  • ✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room
  • ✓ 5 star bedding
점수
4.5/5
우수한
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
퍼시픽 클럽 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기

🇪🇸Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti

검토 12/02/2022
도착 04/02/2022
4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
긍정적
  • Free cancellation service
  • Friendly staff, family type atmosphere
  • Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox
  • Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food.
네거티브
  • A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal

I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here.

🇹🇷Sahin Ibis

검토 05/02/2022
도착 27/01/2022
4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
긍정적
  • Great service
  • Roof top pool
  • Great price
네거티브
  • Kind of far from the beach

I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.

주소 /지도

16 Patak Soi 24 Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

