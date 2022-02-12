แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 12 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33 m² ฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35 m² ฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go

Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50 m² ฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80 m² ฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110 m² ฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go

คิดต่าง -- ธิงค์ แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท นี่คือคีย์เวิร์ดของคุณ: Wellness and Chill Resort

ความเป็นส่วนตัวสูงสุด 32 ห้องในพื้นที่ 70,000 ตารางฟุตของเรา

SkyPool 360 องศาโอเชียนวิวภูเขา

อาหารเช้าและบริการอาหารที่โดดเด่น คำสำคัญสำหรับอาหารเช้า: แยมผลไม้สดโฮมเมด แซลมอนรมควัน ชีสเต็มรูปแบบ ไข่เบเนดิกต์ ขนมปังเมล็ดนอร์เวย์โฮมเมด สลัดควินัว เมล็ดเจีย และคำขอพิเศษจากเรา ไทย - นานาชาติ - อาหารทะเลและครัวจากพืช. 3 เชฟพร้อมทำอาหารเกือบทุกอย่างที่คุณต้องการ

เงียบสงบ ทำเลใจกลางเมือง เดิน 10 นาทีไปยังชายหาด / เมือง -- วิวทะเล

เจ้าหน้าที่ดูแลแขก = รับทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ บริการด้วยรอยยิ้ม!!! เราหวังว่าจะให้บริการคุณ โปรดทราบ: อัตราที่แสดงในไซต์นี้ใช้ได้จนถึงวันที่ 20 ธันวาคม 2021 เท่านั้น ไซต์นี้เป็นไซต์ใหม่และไม่มีคุณลักษณะในการตั้งค่าช่วงเวลาอัตราเช่นไซต์ออนไลน์ทั่วไป กรุณาสอบถามเพื่อประเมินราคาหลังวันที่ 20 ธันวาคม พ.ศ. 2564 มีจำนวนยูนิตและอัตราสำหรับการเข้าพักระยะยาวจำนวนจำกัด

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)

✓ FREE DATE CHANGES

✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration

✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)

✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’

✓ Air Conditioned Rooms

✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)

✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)

✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)

✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)

✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic

✓ Microwave every room

✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room

✓ 5 star bedding

คะแนน 4.5 /5 ยอดเยี่ยม ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 1 ยอดเยี่ยม 1 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ แปซิฟิค คลับ รีสอร์ท ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇪🇸 Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti มาถึงเมื่อ 04/02/2022 4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast แง่บวก Free cancellation service

Friendly staff, family type atmosphere

Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox

Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food. เชิงลบ A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here. 🇹🇷 Sahin Ibis มาถึงเมื่อ 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast แง่บวก Great service

Roof top pool

Great price เชิงลบ Kind of far from the beach I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.