Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellations & Refund Policy Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder : Minimum notice required 01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/ 01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/ 24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/ 16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Pool Access Room 32 m² ฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit Balcony Bathtub Connecting Room Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Pool View Room 32 m² ฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit Balcony Bathtub Connecting Room Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room 32 m² ฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite Room 60 m² ฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Located right on Karon Beach, Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa offers 207 rooms housed in three low-rise building designed in the architectural style of southern Thailand. All rooms are blessed with their own private balconies while 34 Cabana rooms have their own pool access. A large, infinity-edged swimming pool makes for a glorious centerpiece strategically located in the heart of the resort so that all rooms have prime views of the landscaped garden. The resort is a 5-minute drive to the famous Patong beach. A local shopping market is also conveniently located within walking distance. To make your reservation at Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features Comfortable King size or Twin bed

Wireless Internet access

Private Balcony with sea view, Pool view and City view

Cable / Satellite Television

Air Conditioning

IDD Telephone

Bathroom (with shower, bathtub, and toiletries)

Towels, Bathrobe and Slipper

Hair Dryer

Minibar and Refrigerator

Tea / Coffee marker

Two bottom of complimentary water

Safe Deposit Box

Extra bed available

Connecting room available

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 4 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇦🇹 Grafendorfer Gerhard Arrived on 31/10/2021 4.2 Pool Access Room Positives pool Negatives Wenig Leute I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .

Great pool

🇩🇪 Nico Buehrig Arrived on 02/10/2021 5.0 Pool Access Room Positives Quite place Great pool Beautiful long beach Negatives None Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.

Amazing Food

Near To The Beach

Easy CheckIn

Good Communication

Value For Money

Huge Swimming Pool.

Good Internet

Scooter Hire

🇺🇸 Jill Moua Arrived on 01/08/2021 4.8 Superior Pool View Room Positives Great pool, close to the beach, friendly staff! Woraburi has been a great option for our family of five. The kids love the pool and the nearness of the beach. The connecting room in the hotel is really great for our family and we love the bathtub. You can't get better than this for a great price!

