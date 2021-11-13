Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa

Phuket
7.7
rating with
1374 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellations & Refund Policy

Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :

Minimum notice required 01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/ 01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/ 24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/ 16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Pool Access Room 32
฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Pool View Room 32
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 32
฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite Room 60
฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Located right on Karon Beach, Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa offers 207 rooms housed in three low-rise building designed in the architectural style of southern Thailand. All rooms are blessed with their own private balconies while 34 Cabana rooms have their own pool access. A large, infinity-edged swimming pool makes for a glorious centerpiece strategically located in the heart of the resort so that all rooms have prime views of the landscaped garden. The resort is a 5-minute drive to the famous Patong beach. A local shopping market is also conveniently located within walking distance. To make your reservation at Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features

  • Comfortable King size or Twin bed
  • Wireless Internet access
  • Private Balcony with sea view, Pool view and City view
  • Cable / Satellite Television
  • Air Conditioning
  • IDD Telephone
  • Bathroom (with shower, bathtub, and toiletries)
  • Towels, Bathrobe and Slipper
  • Hair Dryer
  • Minibar and Refrigerator
  • Tea / Coffee marker
  • Two bottom of complimentary water
  • Safe Deposit Box
  • Extra bed available
  • Connecting room available
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇦🇹Grafendorfer Gerhard

Reviewed on 13/11/2021
Arrived on 31/10/2021
4.2 Pool Access Room
Positives     
  • pool
Negatives
  • Wenig Leute

I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .

🇩🇪Nico Buehrig

Reviewed on 25/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
5.0 Pool Access Room
Positives     
  • Quite place
  • Great pool
  • Beautiful long beach
Negatives
  • None

Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.

🇬🇧Michael Joseph Davison

Reviewed on 05/08/2021
Arrived on 16/07/2021
5.0 Superior Pool View Room
Positives     
  • Friendly Staff
  • Amazing Food
  • Near To The Beach
  • Easy CheckIn
  • Good Communication
  • Value For Money
  • Huge Swimming Pool.
  • Good Internet
  • Scooter Hire
  • Great Experience
Negatives
  • No Negatives!

My stay at Woraburi Resort was wonderful! My only regret is that I did not stay at the hotel longer!

🇺🇸Jill Moua

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 01/08/2021
4.8 Superior Pool View Room
Positives     
  • Great pool, close to the beach, friendly staff!

Woraburi has been a great option for our family of five. The kids love the pool and the nearness of the beach. The connecting room in the hotel is really great for our family and we love the bathtub. You can’t get better than this for a great price!

Address / Map

198,200 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Muang District, Phuket, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

