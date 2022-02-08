Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 50 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy In case Thailand Pass is not approved, or travel restrictions, with notification received at least 24 hrs before arrival will receive 100% refund.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant King/Twin Deluxe Plus Sea View 44 m² ฿27,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant King/Twin Deluxe Plus Garden View 44 m² ฿25,600 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively island has to offer. The property is set on 75 acres of tropical landscape, offering perfectly maintained lush tropical garden views in one direction and a world-class golden sand beach on the other.

Ideal for a longer stay, family retreat or romantic vacation, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa has 662 spacious rooms that feature a bathroom with walk-in shower and bathtub and private balcony with a tropical garden or Andaman Sea view. The property's facilities include 8 food and beverage outlets for all tastes, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, 3 tennis courts and 2 squash court for active guests, 5 outdoor swimming pools surrounding lagoons and palm trees, two-leveled water slides, a kids clubs with trampoline and ball-room, and tranquil ‘eforea spa’ with 15 private wooden villas and a beauty salon nestled by the lotus lagoon. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa is the perfect place to enjoy both outdoor and indoor activities and a spectacular scenery.

Amenities / Features Five outdoor swimming pools surrounding lagoons and palm trees

Two-leveled water slides, a kids clubs with trampoline

