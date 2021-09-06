PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Bay Hill Resort

Phuket
8.1
rating with
410 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Located in the lovely area of Patong, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, beaches, shopping hub of Phuket. Only 2 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, mirror, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features

  • Room size 60 sqm.
  • Free WiFi
  • Safety box
  • Microwave
  • Room service
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇳🇱Ingelise Bier

Reviewed on 06/09/2021
Arrived on 21/08/2021
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
Positives     
  • Pool: big and clean
  • Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
  • Massage shower and good toilet
  • Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
  • Beautiful views
  • Best outside porch
  • International News and Movie Channels
  • Fast Internet
  • Excellent cleaning every day
  • Friendly service from staff
  • Coffee/tea cooker
  • Fruits as welcome
  • Really big room: 60m2
  • Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
  • Many electricity outlets for work stations
  • Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
  • They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
  • They stock up the fridge for you.
Negatives
  • Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
  • Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
  • Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
  • The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
  • When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.

We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!

Address / Map

79 Hasib Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

