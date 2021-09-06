Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Patong, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, beaches, shopping hub of Phuket. Only 2 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, mirror, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features Room size 60 sqm.

Free WiFi

Safety box

Microwave

Room service

