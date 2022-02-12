太平洋俱乐部度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33 m² ฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 咖啡机 HDMI电缆 互联网-无线上网 微波 Netflix公司 素食餐 工作空间

咖啡机

HDMI电缆

互联网-无线上网

微波

Netflix公司

素食餐

Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35 m² ฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 HDMI电缆 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 微波 Netflix公司 素食餐 工作空间

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

Netflix公司

素食餐

Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50 m² ฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 HDMI电缆 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 客厅 微波 Netflix公司 素食餐 工作空间

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

微波

Netflix公司

素食餐

1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80 m² ฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 HDMI电缆 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 厨房 客厅 微波 Netflix公司 素食餐 工作空间

浴缸

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

Netflix公司

素食餐

2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110 m² ฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go 特征 阳台 浴缸 家庭套房 HDMI电缆 国际频道 互联网-无线上网 厨房 客厅 微波 Netflix公司 素食餐 工作空间

浴缸

家庭套房

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

Netflix公司

素食餐

工作空间

THINK DIFFERENT -- THINK Pacific Club Resort 这些是您的关键词吗：Wellness and Chill Resort

在我们 70,000 平方英尺的物业中拥有 32 间客房，极其私密

SkyPool 360 度海景 Mtn View

出色的早餐和餐饮服务，早餐关键词：自制新鲜果酱、烟熏三文鱼、全奶酪选择、班尼迪克蛋、自制挪威种子面包、藜麦沙拉、奇亚籽，以及我们的特殊要求 泰国 - 国际 - 海鲜和植物基厨房。 3 位厨师几乎可以烹制您想要的任何食物。

僻静而中心的位置，步行 10 分钟即可到达海滩/城镇 -- 海景

礼宾服务 = 得到你想要的任何东西 微笑服务！！！ 我们期待为您服务。 请注意：本网站上显示的费率仅在 2021 年 12 月 20 日之前有效。该网站是新网站，没有像普通在线网站那样设置费率期限的功能。请查询 2021 年 12 月 20 日之后的报价。 有限数量的长期住宿单位和可用价格。

便利设施/功能 ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)

✓ FREE DATE CHANGES

✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration

✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)

✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’

✓ Air Conditioned Rooms

✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)

✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)

✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)

✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)

✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic

✓ Microwave every room

✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room

✓ 5 star bedding

分数 4.5 /5 优秀的 基于 2 评论 评分 1 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 太平洋俱乐部度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 太平洋俱乐部度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇪🇸 Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti 到达 04/02/2022 4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast 正数 Free cancellation service

Friendly staff, family type atmosphere

Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox

Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food. 负面的 A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here. 🇹🇷 Sahin Ibis 到达 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast 正数 Great service

Roof top pool

Sahin Ibis 到达 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast 正数 Great service Roof top pool Great price 负面的 Kind of far from the beach I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It's a hidden gem.

食物菜单图片