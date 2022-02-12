パシフィッククラブリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33m²
฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35m²
฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50m²
฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80m²
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110m²
฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
THINK DIFFERENT-THINK Pacific Club Resort
*これらはあなたのキーワードです：ウェルネスアンドチルリゾート
- 70,000平方フィートの敷地内に32室の極限のプライバシー
- SkyPool360度オーシャンマウンテンビュー
*卓越した朝食とフードサービス、朝食のキーワード：自家製フレッシュフルーツジャム、スモークサーモン、フルチーズセレクション、エッグベネディクト、自家製ノルウェーシードパン、キノアサラダ、チアシード、および当社からの特別リクエスト
タイ-インターナショナル-シーフード＆植物ベースのキッチン。 3人のシェフがあなたが望むほとんど何でも料理することができます。
*人里離れた中心部のロケーションビーチ/タウンまで徒歩10分-オーシャンビュー
*コンシェルジュ=必要なものをすべて入手
SMILEによるサービス!!!
皆様のお越しを心よりお待ちしております。
注意：このサイトに表示されている料金は、2021年12月20日までのみ有効です。このサイトは新しく、通常のオンラインサイトのように料金期間を設定する機能はありません。 plsは2021年12月20日以降の見積もりを評価するために問い合わせます。
限られた数の長期滞在ユニットと利用可能な料金。
アメニティ/機能
- ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)
- ✓ FREE DATE CHANGES
- ✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration
- ✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)
- ✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’
- ✓ Air Conditioned Rooms
- ✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)
- ✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)
- ✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)
- ✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)
- ✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic
- ✓ Microwave every room
- ✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room
- ✓ 5 star bedding
パシフィッククラブリゾート
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Free cancellation service
- Friendly staff, family type atmosphere
- Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox
- Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food.
- A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal
I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here.
4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great service
- Roof top pool
- Great price
- Kind of far from the beach
I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.