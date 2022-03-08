PHUKET TEST & GO

Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
3074 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled on Karon Beach, this property enjoys a serene location with easy access to the buzzing nightlife of the livelier Patong. Situated just six kilometers from Patong, guests have the option to relax on the quieter part of the island and still enjoy the nightlife of this vibrant city. Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach is only an hour-drive from the airport and a 10-minute drive from Kata Beach.In addition to its prime location, the property also provides car parking for guests’ convenience. A sundeck is a hotspot for guests to enjoy drinks while watch the spectacular sunset.

Each guestroom is equipped with a wealth of modern amenities and sports contemporary décor with a simplistic stylish twist. A fitness center and pool are on-site and Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. With its convenient location and superior facilities, Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach is surely the perfect base from which to relax while explore the nightlife of Patong.

Note:

  1. Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person
  2. The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees.
  3. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.
Address / Map

542/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

