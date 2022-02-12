Pacific Club Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Please Note: Hotel Room Bookings are ONLY charged when you check out and there is No Deposit Required. You simply pay for your room charges at time of checkout. We will give you Concierge Service to obtain the documentation necessary for the Thailand Pass Test N Go, But, The government imposed costs of PCR testing and SHA+ Taxi transfer from airport to hotel are not refundable (and you book them yourself). Therefore we can only offer free cancellation for services we provide (Room & Food Beverage charges).

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults Executive Deluxe w/BFast 33 m² ฿15,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Koffiezetapparaat

HDMI kabel

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Netflix

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults Executive Sea View w/Bfast - King Bed 35 m² ฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Netflix

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Sea View w/BFast 50 m² ฿25,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Netflix

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bdrm Suite w/BFast 80 m² ฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Bad

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Netflix

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bdrm Suite Sea View w/BFast 110 m² ฿33,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,700 - 5 Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Bad

Familie suites

HDMI kabel

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Netflix

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

DENK ANDERS -- DENK Pacific Club Resort ZIJN DIT UW SLEUTELWOORDEN: Wellness and Chill Resort

Extreme privacy met 32 kamers in ons pand van 70.000 m²

SkyPool 360 graden Ocean Mtn View

Uitstekend ontbijt en eten, ontbijt trefwoorden: zelfgemaakte verse fruitjam, gerookte zalm, volledige kaasselectie, Eggs Benedict, zelfgemaakt Noors zaadbrood, quinoasalade, chiazaden en speciale verzoeken van onze Thais - Internationaal - Zeevruchten & Plantaardige Keuken. 3 koks beschikbaar om bijna alles te koken wat je maar wilt.

Afgelegen maar centrale locatie 10 minuten lopen naar strand / stad - uitzicht op de oceaan

Conciërge = Krijg alles wat je wilt Service met een GLIMLACH!!! Wij zijn u graag van dienst. Let op: de tarieven op deze site zijn alleen geldig tot 20 december 2021. De site is nieuw en heeft niet de mogelijkheid om tariefperiodes in te stellen zoals bij normale online sites. Informeer naar offertes na 20 december 2021. Beperkt aantal Long stay units en tarieven beschikbaar.

Voorzieningen / functies ✓ FREE CANCELLATION (except for prepaid costs associated with government regulations)

✓ FREE DATE CHANGES

✓ ONLINE PCR Swab Registration

✓ Ocean & Mountain view SkyPool (mini olympic length shape pool)

✓ Saneha Garden Cafe’

✓ Air Conditioned Rooms

✓ Extreme Wifi- Ubiquiti Network complimentary throughout the resort (Complimentary)

✓ Android TV w/ complimentary IPTV and ON Demand (Complimentary)

✓ Ayurvedic Herbal Steam Sauna (Complimentary)

✓ Heated Hydrotherapy Pool (Complimentary)

✓ Full Services - We never closed thru the pandemic

✓ Microwave every room

✓ Full Size Refrigerator Freezer every room

✓ 5 star bedding

Score 4.5 /5 Uitstekend Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen Beoordeling 1 Uitstekend 1 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Pacific Club Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Pacific Club Resort ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. 🇪🇸 Pedro Sanjuan Secchiutti Aangekomen 04/02/2022 4.3 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Pluspunten Free cancellation service

Friendly staff, family type atmosphere

Price with breakfast was a good deal for the 7 day Sandbox

Kitchen available if you choose to cook your own food. Minpunten A bit far to walk from beachfront, especially return up the hill. But I already knew this and is no big deal I would like to thank them for supporting the 7 day Sandbox program with a very competitive deal. Most important the free cancellation policy was decisive for my booking, due to the uncertainty surrounding the subsequent Thailand Pass approval with it´s changing conditions. Also, my room and the Hotel were exactly as the images on the site show. No makeup here. 🇹🇷 Sahin Ibis Aangekomen 27/01/2022 4.8 Executive Deluxe w/BFast Pluspunten Great service

Roof top pool

Great price Minpunten Kind of far from the beach I had an amazing stay. The rooms are nice and have balconies with a view. The hotel is nicely decorated and well thought out. It’s a hidden gem.