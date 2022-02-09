Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Karon Princess Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Karon Princess Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

The Karon Princess Hotel is located centrally in Karon, one of Phuket’s most popular beaches. The property is about 45 minutes from the airport and 10 minutes from Patong. Situated on the beachfront, the hotel features restaurants and bars, a swimming pool and whirlpool, a kids’ pool, and a jewelry shop. On-site services include room service, car rental services, currency exchange, poolside massage treatments, and laundry. If you start feeling tired, then a trip to the spa might be in order. Everything from Thai massages and oil massages to a range of beauty treatments is available. Once you set foot in Phuket, you’ll never want to leave. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels