The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
443 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 96 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Suites 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Family Package 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available

One of our top picks in Bangkok. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is a 1-minute walk to Asoke BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT Subway stations. The hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center and a gym. Free WiFi is available in the guestrooms and public areas.

The hotel is located right across from Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. It is a 10-minute drive from Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 40-minute drive.

The rooms at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok are fitted with an LCD TV with satellite channels and a DVD player. A mini-bar and a fruit basket are provided.

Guests at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok can participate in aerobic classes, relax with an in-room massage, or unwind in the sauna. The hotel provides ticket service and baby-sitting service.

Amenities / Features

  • Services by Samitivej Hospital
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • Services by The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

Reviewed on 25/01/2022
Arrived on 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
Negatives
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

Reviewed on 25/12/2021
Arrived on 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Positives     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
Negatives
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

Reviewed on 12/12/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
Negatives
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

Reviewed on 05/12/2021
Arrived on 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Positives     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

Reviewed on 15/07/2021
Arrived on 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Airport car service
  • Check in
  • Staff
  • Service
Negatives
  • No alcohol

I can't imagine ASQ being any better anywhere. Thank you for the service. I will return on my next visit

Address / Map

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

