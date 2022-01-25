Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Suites 70 m² ฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult Family Package 80 m² ฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go

One of our top picks in Bangkok. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is a 1-minute walk to Asoke BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT Subway stations. The hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center and a gym. Free WiFi is available in the guestrooms and public areas. The hotel is located right across from Terminal 21 Shopping Mall. It is a 10-minute drive from Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 40-minute drive. The rooms at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok are fitted with an LCD TV with satellite channels and a DVD player. A mini-bar and a fruit basket are provided. Guests at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok can participate in aerobic classes, relax with an in-room massage, or unwind in the sauna. The hotel provides ticket service and baby-sitting service.

Amenities / Features Services by Samitivej Hospital

COVID-19 screening tests

Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day

Services by The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel

Complimentary high speed internet access

46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability

Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests

