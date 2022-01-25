AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
豪华房 40m²
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 工作空间
豪华套房 70m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
家庭套餐 80m²
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 可吸烟房
曼谷精选推荐之一。曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店距离Asoke BTS Skytrain轻轨站和Sukhumvit MRT地铁站只有1分钟的步行路程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，一个水疗中心和一间健身房。客房和公共区域均提供免费WiFi。
该酒店位于Terminal 21 Shopping Mall购物中心对面。距离诗丽吉王后国家会议中心10分钟车程。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有40分钟的车程。
曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店的客房均配有带卫星频道的液晶电视和DVD播放器。提供迷你吧和水果篮。
曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店的客人可以参加有氧运动，通过室内按摩放松身心或在桑拿浴室放松身心。酒店提供票务服务和保姆服务。
Zest Bar＆Terrace餐厅提供鸡尾酒和小吃。 Kisso Japanese Restaurant餐厅供应日本料理，而Seasonal Tastes提供国际美食。
便利设施/功能
- Samitivej医院提供的服务
- COVID-19 screening tests
- Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
- 曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店提供的服务
- Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Complimentary high speed internet access
- 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
- Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
- a little old inside hotel
I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life
5.0 Deluxe Suites
正数
负面的
- PCR after arrival at 1am
- Tasty and on-time food
- PCR result delay
- Application for PCR result have lots of delay
Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Location
- Services
- Room size and style
- Food is very ok but could improve
The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!
4.8 Deluxe Suites
正数
- Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
- PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
- Test results within 8 hours
I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
我无法想象 ASQ 在任何地方都变得更好。谢谢你的服务。我会在下次访问时回来