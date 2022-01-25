BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
通过
443条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
5 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
豪华房 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults
豪华套房 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult
家庭套餐 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 可吸烟房

曼谷精选推荐之一。曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店距离Asoke BTS Skytrain轻轨站和Sukhumvit MRT地铁站只有1分钟的步行路程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，一个水疗中心和一间健身房。客房和公共区域均提供免费WiFi。

该酒店位于Terminal 21 Shopping Mall购物中心对面。距离诗丽吉王后国家会议中心10分钟车程。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有40分钟的车程。

曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店的客房均配有带卫星频道的液晶电视和DVD播放器。提供迷你吧和水果篮。

曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店的客人可以参加有氧运动，通过室内按摩放松身心或在桑拿浴室放松身心。酒店提供票务服务和保姆服务。

Zest Bar＆Terrace餐厅提供鸡尾酒和小吃。 Kisso Japanese Restaurant餐厅供应日本料理，而Seasonal Tastes提供国际美食。

便利设施/功能

  • Samitivej医院提供的服务
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • 曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店提供的服务
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
分数
4.6/5
优秀的
基于 5 评论
评分
优秀的
3
非常好
2
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是曼谷素坤逸威斯汀大酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
负面的
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

评论于 25/12/2021
到达 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
正数     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
负面的
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
负面的
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

评论于 05/12/2021
到达 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
正数     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

评论于 15/07/2021
到达 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • 机场专车服务
  • 报到
  • 职员
  • 服务
负面的
  • 无酒精

我无法想象 ASQ 在任何地方都变得更好。谢谢你的服务。我会在下次访问时回来

地址/地图

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

