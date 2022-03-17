Total AQ Hotel Rooms 342 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons) 32m²
Features
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons) 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child) 65m²
฿55,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine) 80m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
One of our top picks in Bangkok.
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 has joined hands with Bangpakok 9 International to offer a premium packages for self-isolate in a spacious room with fully room facilities (flat-screen TV, in-room microwave, kettle, refrigerator, iron & iron board, bathtub, walk-in shower and automatic washlet)
Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 Bangkok offers 7 nights & 10 nights quarantine packages with full board meals or along with Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test(s), the airport pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel.
There will be an additional charge for sharing guest (s) stay in the same room (for sponge, family).
Room Capacity
- DELUXE PREMIUM 40 Sq.m. - maximum for 2 persons.
- GRAND SUITE 65 Sq.m. - maximum for 2 adults and 1 child (0-11years) or 1 infant (0-9 months)
- DELUXE CONNECTING 40+40 Sq.m. is maximum for 2 adults and 2 children (0-11years) or 2 infant (0-9 months)
Amenities / Features
- **The package is now available for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travelling to Thailand and will depart from one of eligible countries**
- Medical service by Bangpakok 9 International:
- Airport pick up service by Bangpakok 9 International on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Service by hotel:
- 3 meals a day from selected menu for Room with meals package
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Updated AQ policy (from 1st October 2021)
- The quarantine 7 days (for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure date)
- The quarantine 10 days (not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated less than 14 days prior to departure date)
- **it is subject to final approval (stamp) from the immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi airport on the arrival date**
- Vaccination certificate is required in ENGLISH only
- Room cleaning service on day 4 (for 7 days quarantine) / 1 time
- Room cleaning service on day 4 and day 7 (for 10 days quarantine) / 2 times
- Laundry service is available after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result for both 7-DAY and 10-DAY packages
- Relaxing activities is allowed after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result (45 mins – 1 hour/person/day)
- Medical service by Sukhumvit Hospital:
- Airport pick up service by Sukhumvit hospital on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Service by hotel:
- 3 meals a day from selected menu
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Room cleaning service
- Reservation Process:
- Step 1 : Please advise your confirmation by return this email.
- Step 2 : Hotel required advance Full payment (non-refundable) or full prepayment in order to guarantee your reservation and issue the confirmation letter.
- Document require after the reservation:
- Copy of Passport (and Copy of Thai ID for Thai Citizen)
- Copy of Air-ticket
- Copy of COVID-19 Insurance
- Copy of 72hrs. of COVID-19 test result
- Copy of Certificate of Entry (COE)
- Copy of Married / Family certificate and Consent form for stay in the same room
- Remarks:
- Family or Couple can stay together in a room, please provide family certificate or marriage certificate and the consent form for risk in the same room when making a reservation.
- Child above 16 years old cannot stay in the same room with parents.
- If the flight is landing between 18.00 – 24.00 o’clock, the customer need to stay one more nights.
- The packages are subject to Thai government established regulations for health observation of all arrivals.
- All ASQ customer is required to stay in room all the time between the Quarantine period. The cleaning service is not provided, ็However you can notify us if you would like to change bed linen. We will prepare and place it in front of your room.
- Amendment and Cancellation policy
- In case of amendment, postponement, changing a flight, please contact the hotel at least 2-3 days prior to arrival without any cost .
- Flexible cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances (positive Covid-19 test before flying, Visa application disqualified). Required a written notice and with supporting documents at least 48-72 hours prior to arrival.
- This package is subject to government established regulation for the health observation of all arrival to Thailand.
- 100% charge for no-show.
- **Note:
- The room will be confirmed after prepayment.
- All carpet will be removed or covered with a linoleum sheet.
- It is not allowed to cook during the Quarantine period.
- No balcony for all room types
- The room with washing machine is on request and subject to availability.
- There is no washing machine in Deluxe Connecting Room.
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 17 reviews
If you were a guest at Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Staffs were helpful. Professional. Prompt services, andaccommodating.
Convenient location, helpful with luggage, arrival and departure were quick and efficient. I will come back again.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Single occupancy car from airport.
- Easy check in.
- Efficient covid testing.
- Great room.
- Good choice of food served in room.
Overall I was very happy with the whole service provided from pick up at the airport where the driver was waiting on my arrival.
Check in was straight forward and the receptionist explained the process of testing.
After check in I was taken upto the covid test which was carried out efficiently, then shown to my room.
Meals are ordered via web - I felt a good choice was available.
The room was spotlessly clean and very comfortable.
I checked in around 8.00pm and received my test result the following morning around 7.30.
I would definitely stay here next time for another test and go if we still have to do it.
3.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Good service, have one hour outdoor free time, clean environment, AQ service.
Provide ~4 kinds of food in menu can be choosed.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Great comunication throughout
- Greated at airport quickly, and waited no more than a few minutes before being driven to hotel
- Checked in and given PCR test at hotel, then taken to room on 21st floor
- Good choice of food for dinner and breakfast offered
- None really, couldn't work out how to turn off light by door though
Would really like to say how good my experience was here for my test and go stay. From start to finish, no issues. Everyone I dealt with at the hotel was super helpful. Have now found out that using line, is the quickest way to ask questions. Replied instantly, amazing. Hope to be back soon
5.0 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
PositivesNegatives
The room service menu should be more selections.
Would be nice if there was a Spa and massage services inside the hotel.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Positives
Everything ok transfert airport test arrival in the hôtel
Everything great my Family happy
I come many time in thailand ❤️😻🙏🏼
4.7 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Positives
Negatives
- Test and go was executed very efficiently.
Using the test and go through Grande Centre Point Terminal 21was efficient and well executed. Would recommend to anyone needing test and go.
4.2 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Positives
Negatives
- Efficient check in and testing
- Quick results
- Inflexible meal options
- No credit or offset for unused meals
Unofficial pick up at the airport, followed by a quick check-in at the hotel. On-site PCR testing at a dedicated floor which made the whole process very simple and convenient. We tested very early during the day (8 am) And had our results back by 4 pm and so were able to leave the hotel.
No credit was given for an unused evening meal for for all the following morning’s breakfast (as we had already checked out).
It would be nice to have some credit for these against a fully charged room service lunch.
4.5 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Spacious room, clean, great location
- Restaurant and menu is not tempting
- No large shower head like other 5 stars hotel.
Shower is so so, and food menu is poor, but otherwise it was a great experience and will consoder coming back on my next trip
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
All was perfect to the moment when i was bring to airoport until i go out next day!thank you much
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
- Room is really comfortable, food are really nice and the service is awesome.
I highly recommend this hotel. Room, food and specially the staff service makes me satisfied. They are really good.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Top class services both by hotel staff and medical team
- Airport pick up vehicle could be of superior quality considering the premium fees paid.
The use of the ATK test kit not well explained including the Morchana App. Rest all is good, Bangkok City is well managed in terms of COVID protocols. Thank you
4.7 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service.
- PCR test result needed more than 12 hours to come back, where in other places this could be done in less than 8 hours.
Overall a good Hotel experience even though VERY disappointed with the turnaround time for the PCR test results.
Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service. Super friendly staff in general.
PCR test result needed more than 24 hours to come back, where in other plattes this could be done in less than 8 hours. I got a clue later on (too late for me): for an extra 2000baht you can accelerate the turnaround time…
4.3 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Positives
Negatives
- Room comfort
- Meal choices
- Ample amenities
- Staff friendliness
- Communicate issues ( mostly hospital staff)
This was my second ASQ stay in a year and compared to my stay at Anantara Riverside last year, this was
far superior. I am very "old school" and didn't use Line or QR codes to give my temperature and pick meals however
the staff provided paper options & calls to the room for temperature checks, twice a day to satisfy that requirement.
Considering that the government regulations changed mid-stay, the staff communicated sufficiently to allow
me to leave after 7 days versus my pre-paid 14 days. I chose a refund versus hotel credit for the dollar amount difference. The room
was spacious and although it did not have a balcony, as did Anantara Riverside, I didn't feel cramped or anxious. The television
channel choices, meal variety, and quality were sufficient with a few exceptions. The in-room menu options were fairly priced and of good quality.
Hopefully the restrictions will be lifted however if you must have an ASQ stay, Grande Centre Point - Terminal 21 is worth the bit extra without wasting money.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positives
Negatives
- Clean and comfortable room
- It would have been more comfortable if I could rent a vacuum cleaner.
Very comfortable room and equipment and Hotel staff were very kindness.
Each food was also very good for Japanese.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (without washing machine)
The room is nice and comfortable. The food is also good. They alway keep in touch with us during our stay and the hotel staff are friendly and kind.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clear guidance, good facility, variety menu items, nurse services and comfort stays
Overall, great stays while on quarantine period. Clear guidance, good facility, variety menu items, nurse services and comfort stays