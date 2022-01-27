BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok has partnered with Piyavate Hospital provide Alternative Quarantine (AQ) accommodations which certified by Ministry of Public Health & Ministry of Defense for Thais and foreigners returning from abroad.

The alternative quarantine (AQ) 14-days/ 10-Days /Test & GO package features single and double occupancy accommodations with an extraordinary service experience during stay at Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. The package is subject to government established regulations for the health observation for all arrivals to the Kingdom.

We are located in Sukhumvit, within easy reach of various businesses and shopping centers like Terminal 21 and EmQuartier Shopping Mall. Set only a 5-minute walk from BTS Skytrain Station and MRT Subway, this hotel also offers a free round-the-clock Tuk Tuk shuttle service. Guests can enjoy at a rooftop bar, a 100 feet lap swimming pool and free WiFi.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 35-minute drive away.

All stylish modern rooms and suites are air-conditioned and provide an LED flat-screen TV, a large working desk and a mini-bar. An in-room safe is also available for added security. Complete with a bathtub or a walk-in shower, the private bathroom comes with bathrobes, slippers and a hairdryer.

Amenities / Features

  • Free airport pick-up (airport to the hotel)
  • Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
  • 20% discount for food and beverage
  • 24 hour registered nurse on standby
  • Two times COVID-19 tests
  • Face mask, alcohol gel and Infrared thermometer
  • Doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
  • Hi-speed WiFi
🇬🇧Duncan Fell

Reviewed on 27/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Helpful none
Negatives
  • None

Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Reviewed on 27/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
2.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice lobby
  • Nice looking room
Negatives
  • Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
  • Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
  • Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
  • Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
  • They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!

One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.

🇨🇭Kevin Verhaeghe

Reviewed on 25/01/2022
Arrived on 09/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Transport
  • Organization
  • Bed
  • Breakfast
Negatives
  • Food
  • very expensive
  • room equipement
  • No balcony

We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.

🇹🇭Jun Yamada

Reviewed on 20/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
2.5 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Room
Negatives
  • Horrible wifi
  • Horrible food
  • Front desk unresponsive
  • Forgets complementary meal

Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.

🇩🇪Thomas

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 28/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room

All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.

🇬🇧Claire Moran

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 17/12/2021
3.6 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Hotel pick up
  • Room size
  • PCR testing and results
Negatives
  • Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about

Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.

🇨🇦James Penrose

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Good Shower
Negatives
  • Previous Occupants food still in fridge

Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure

🇨🇭Thomas Wiesendanger

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The testing is very well organized.
  • Th result came very quickly.
Negatives
  • Room could be cleaner
  • Morchana did not work well

Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast.

🇬🇧David Cheung

Reviewed on 13/12/2021
Arrived on 25/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
  • Very nice hotel, great convenience.
Negatives
  • My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...

I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service

🇺🇸Christopher David Mortensen

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Clean
Negatives
  • Cost

I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.

🇳🇱barthelome de Louw

Reviewed on 06/12/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
Negatives
  • none

Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters

🇸🇪Joakim Wallén

Reviewed on 04/12/2021
Arrived on 16/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
Negatives
  • Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.

Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.

🇮🇹Giuseppe Cardi

Reviewed on 01/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff was excellent
Negatives
  • Food was not very good.

Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.

🇬🇧Stuart Plumbly

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 06/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Clean
Negatives
  • None

Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am

🇳🇴Wenche Rossvoll

Reviewed on 20/11/2021
Arrived on 02/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Everything was perfect
Negatives
  • Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel

Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about

🇺🇸William B. Davis

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Beautiful Hotel.
  • Great restaurant on first floor.
  • Quiet
  • The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
Negatives
  • I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
  • If there is one and yes there is.
  • It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
  • They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.

🇨🇭Ralf Eric NEUMANN

Reviewed on 09/10/2021
Arrived on 03/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
  • Very quiet, nice and big room
  • Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
  • Well organized covid tests
Negatives
  • Nothing really negative

I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK

🇺🇸Victor Febus

Reviewed on 18/09/2021
Arrived on 03/09/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.

🇫🇷Desiree Gepielago Gluck

Reviewed on 28/08/2021
Arrived on 12/08/2021
4.8 Suite Room
Positives     
  • The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
Negatives
  • As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊

My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊

🇪🇬Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish

Reviewed on 23/08/2021
Arrived on 07/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room

Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

47 Sukhumvit Soi 15 Klongtoey, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

 
