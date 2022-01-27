Total AQ Hotel Rooms 220 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Superior Room 30 m²
Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Deluxe Room 32 m²
Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok has partnered with Piyavate Hospital provide Alternative Quarantine (AQ) accommodations which certified by Ministry of Public Health & Ministry of Defense for Thais and foreigners returning from abroad. The alternative quarantine (AQ) 14-days/ 10-Days /Test & GO package features single and double occupancy accommodations with an extraordinary service experience during stay at Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok. The package is subject to government established regulations for the health observation for all arrivals to the Kingdom. We are located in Sukhumvit, within easy reach of various businesses and shopping centers like Terminal 21 and EmQuartier Shopping Mall. Set only a 5-minute walk from BTS Skytrain Station and MRT Subway, this hotel also offers a free round-the-clock Tuk Tuk shuttle service. Guests can enjoy at a rooftop bar, a 100 feet lap swimming pool and free WiFi. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately a 35-minute drive away. All stylish modern rooms and suites are air-conditioned and provide an LED flat-screen TV, a large working desk and a mini-bar. An in-room safe is also available for added security. Complete with a bathtub or a walk-in shower, the private bathroom comes with bathrobes, slippers and a hairdryer.

Amenities / Features Free airport pick-up (airport to the hotel)

Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only

20% discount for food and beverage

24 hour registered nurse on standby

Two times COVID-19 tests

Face mask, alcohol gel and Infrared thermometer

Doctor consultation through Telemedicine service

Hi-speed WiFi

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 32 reviews Rating 19 Excellent 9 Very Good 3 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible

Nice looking room Negatives Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..

Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.

Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!

Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!

They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package! One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid. 🇨🇭 Kevin Verhaeghe Arrived on 09/01/2022 3.1 Superior Room Positives Transport

Organization

Bed

Breakfast Negatives Food

very expensive

room equipement

No balcony We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok. 🇹🇭 Jun Yamada Arrived on 12/01/2022 2.5 Superior Room Positives Room Negatives Horrible wifi

Horrible food

Front desk unresponsive

Forgets complementary meal Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended. 🇩🇪 Thomas Arrived on 28/12/2021 4.9 Superior Room All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent. 🇬🇧 Claire Moran Arrived on 17/12/2021 3.6 Superior Room Positives Hotel pick up

Room size

PCR testing and results Negatives Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing. 🇨🇦 James Penrose Arrived on 03/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Comfortable Bed

Good Shower Negatives Previous Occupants food still in fridge Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure 🇨🇭 Thomas Wiesendanger Arrived on 01/12/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives The testing is very well organized.

Th result came very quickly. Negatives Room could be cleaner

Morchana did not work well Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in. The immigration is very friendly and very fast. 🇬🇧 David Cheung Arrived on 25/11/2021 4.4 Superior Room Positives Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.

Very nice hotel, great convenience. Negatives My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time... I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service 🇺🇸 Christopher David Mortensen Arrived on 20/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Clean Negatives Cost I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered. 🇳🇱 barthelome de Louw Arrived on 20/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result Negatives none Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters 🇸🇪 Joakim Wallén Arrived on 16/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms. Negatives Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up. Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster. 🇮🇹 Giuseppe Cardi Arrived on 14/11/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Staff was excellent Negatives Food was not very good. Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok. 🇬🇧 Stuart Plumbly Arrived on 06/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Clean Negatives None Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am 🇳🇴 Wenche Rossvoll Arrived on 02/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Everything was perfect Negatives Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about 🇺🇸 William B. Davis Arrived on 01/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Beautiful Hotel.

Great restaurant on first floor.

Quiet

The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful. Negatives I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.

If there is one and yes there is.

It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.

They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this. Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves. 🇨🇭 Ralf Eric NEUMANN Arrived on 03/10/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff

Very quiet, nice and big room

Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3

Well organized covid tests Negatives Nothing really negative I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ! I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK 🇺🇸 Victor Febus Arrived on 03/09/2021 4.8 Superior Room Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay. 🇫🇷 Desiree Gepielago Gluck Arrived on 12/08/2021 4.8 Suite Room Positives The staff are professional, nice and accommodating. Negatives As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊 My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊 🇪🇬 Basim Ragab Abdelrahman Mohamed Amish Arrived on 07/08/2021 4.8 Superior Room Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding

Hotel Offer Brochure