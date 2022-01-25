BANGKOK TEST & GO

웨스틴 그랜드 수 쿰윗, 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

443 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 0
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 1
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 2
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 3
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 4
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 5
파트너 병원 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
디럭스 룸 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
디럭스 스위트 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult
가족 패키지 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 흡연실 있음

저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok은 아속 BTS 스카이 트레인 및 수 쿰빗 MRT 지하철역에서 도보로 1 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔은 야외 수영장, 스파 센터 및 피트니스 짐을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실과 공용 공간에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

호텔은 터미널 21 쇼핑몰 바로 맞은 편에 있습니다. 퀸 시리 킷 국립 컨벤션 센터는 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 40 분 거리에 있습니다.

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok의 객실은 위성 채널이 편성 된 LCD TV와 DVD 플레이어를 갖추고 있습니다. 미니 바와 과일 바구니가 제공됩니다.

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok에 머무는 동안 에어로빅 수업에 참여하거나 객실 내 마사지를받으며 휴식을 취하거나 사우나에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 티켓 서비스와 탁아 서비스를 제공합니다.

Zest Bar & Terrace에서는 칵테일과 스낵을 즐기실 수 있습니다. Kisso Japanese Restaurant은 일식을, Seasonal Tastes는 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Samitivej 병원의 서비스
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • 웨스틴 그랜드 수 쿰윗, 방콕의 서비스
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
점수
4.6/5
우수한
기반 5 리뷰
평가
우수한
3
아주 좋아
2
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
웨스틴 그랜드 수 쿰윗, 방콕 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 웨스틴 그랜드 수 쿰윗, 방콕
모든 리뷰보기

🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

검토 25/01/2022
도착 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
네거티브
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

검토 25/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
긍정적     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
네거티브
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

검토 12/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
네거티브
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

검토 05/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
긍정적     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

검토 15/07/2021
도착 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 공항 차량 서비스
  • 체크인
  • 직원
  • 서비스
네거티브
  • 알코올 없음

ASQ가 어느 곳에서나 더 낫다고 상상할 수 없습니다. 서비스에 감사드립니다. 나는 나의 다음 방문에 돌아올 것이다

주소 /지도

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

