Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe kamer 40m²
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Werkruimte
Deluxe suites 70m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult
Familie pakket 80m²
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok ligt op 1 minuut lopen van de metrostations Asoke BTS Skytrain en Sukhumvit MRT. Het hotel beschikt over een buitenzwembad, een spacentrum en een fitnessruimte. Er is gratis WiFi in de kamers en openbare ruimtes.
Het hotel ligt recht tegenover het winkelcentrum Terminal 21. Het ligt op 10 minuten rijden van het nationale conferentiecentrum Queen Sirikit. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 40 minuten rijden.
De kamers van The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok zijn uitgerust met een lcd-tv met satellietzenders en een dvd-speler. Een minibar en een fruitmand zijn aanwezig.
Gasten van The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok kunnen deelnemen aan aerobicslessen, ontspannen met een massage op de kamer of ontspannen in de sauna. Het hotel biedt een ticketservice en babysitservice.
Voor cocktails en snacks kunt u terecht in Zest Bar & Terrace. Kisso Japanese Restaurant serveert Japanse gerechten, en Seasonal Tastes biedt internationale gerechten.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Diensten door Samitivej Hospital
- COVID-19 screening tests
- Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
- Diensten door The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
- Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Complimentary high speed internet access
- 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
- Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Het Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
- a little old inside hotel
I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- PCR after arrival at 1am
- Tasty and on-time food
- PCR result delay
- Application for PCR result have lots of delay
Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Location
- Services
- Room size and style
- Food is very ok but could improve
The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Pluspunten
- Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
- PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
- Test results within 8 hours
I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Luchthaven autoservice
- Check in
- Personeel
- Onderhoud
Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat ASQ ergens beter is. Bedankt voor de dienst. Ik zal terugkeren bij mijn volgende bezoek?
