Het Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
443 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 0
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 1
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 2
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 3
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 4
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 70 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Het Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe kamer 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe suites 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult
Familie pakket 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar

Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok ligt op 1 minuut lopen van de metrostations Asoke BTS Skytrain en Sukhumvit MRT. Het hotel beschikt over een buitenzwembad, een spacentrum en een fitnessruimte. Er is gratis WiFi in de kamers en openbare ruimtes.

Het hotel ligt recht tegenover het winkelcentrum Terminal 21. Het ligt op 10 minuten rijden van het nationale conferentiecentrum Queen Sirikit. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 40 minuten rijden.

De kamers van The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok zijn uitgerust met een lcd-tv met satellietzenders en een dvd-speler. Een minibar en een fruitmand zijn aanwezig.

Gasten van The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok kunnen deelnemen aan aerobicslessen, ontspannen met een massage op de kamer of ontspannen in de sauna. Het hotel biedt een ticketservice en babysitservice.

Voor cocktails en snacks kunt u terecht in Zest Bar & Terrace. Kisso Japanese Restaurant serveert Japanse gerechten, en Seasonal Tastes biedt internationale gerechten.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Diensten door Samitivej Hospital
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • Diensten door The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
3
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Het Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
Minpunten
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

Beoordeeld op 25/12/2021
Aangekomen 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Pluspunten     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
Minpunten
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
Minpunten
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Pluspunten     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

Beoordeeld op 15/07/2021
Aangekomen 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Luchthaven autoservice
  • Check in
  • Personeel
  • Onderhoud
Minpunten
  • Geen alcohol

Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat ASQ ergens beter is. Bedankt voor de dienst. Ik zal terugkeren bij mijn volgende bezoek?

Adres / kaart

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

