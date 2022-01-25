Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 70 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Samitivej Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Chambre de luxe 40m²
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Espace de travail
Suites de luxe 70m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Forfait famille 80m²
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok se trouve à 1 minute à pied des stations de métro aérien Asoke BTS et Sukhumvit MRT. L'hôtel dispose d'une piscine extérieure, d'un centre de spa et d'une salle de sport. Une connexion Wi-Fi est disponible gratuitement dans les chambres et les parties communes.
L'hôtel est situé juste en face du centre commercial Terminal 21. Il se trouve à 10 minutes en voiture du centre de conventions national Queen Sirikit. L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est accessible en 40 minutes de route.
Les chambres du Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok sont équipées d'une télévision par satellite à écran LCD et d'un lecteur DVD. Un minibar et une corbeille de fruits sont fournis.
Les clients du Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok peuvent participer à des cours d'aérobie, se détendre avec un massage en chambre ou se détendre dans le sauna. L'hôtel propose un service de billetterie et un service de baby-sitting.
Des cocktails et des collations peuvent être dégustés au Zest Bar & Terrace. Le restaurant japonais Kisso sert une cuisine japonaise, tandis que le Seasonal Tastes propose des plats internationaux.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Services de l'hôpital Samitivej
- COVID-19 screening tests
- Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
- Services de The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
- Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Complimentary high speed internet access
- 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
- Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
- a little old inside hotel
I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Positifs
Négatifs
- PCR after arrival at 1am
- Tasty and on-time food
- PCR result delay
- Application for PCR result have lots of delay
Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Location
- Services
- Room size and style
- Food is very ok but could improve
The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Positifs
- Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
- PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
- Test results within 8 hours
I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service de voiture à l'aéroport
- Enregistrement
- Personnel
- Un service
Je ne peux pas imaginer que l'ASQ soit mieux ailleurs. Merci pour le service. je reviendrai lors de ma prochaine visite
