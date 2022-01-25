BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
443 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 0
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 1
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 2
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 3
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 4
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 5
+36 Photos
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 70 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 96 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Chambre de luxe 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Suites de luxe 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult
Forfait famille 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok se trouve à 1 minute à pied des stations de métro aérien Asoke BTS et Sukhumvit MRT. L'hôtel dispose d'une piscine extérieure, d'un centre de spa et d'une salle de sport. Une connexion Wi-Fi est disponible gratuitement dans les chambres et les parties communes.

L'hôtel est situé juste en face du centre commercial Terminal 21. Il se trouve à 10 minutes en voiture du centre de conventions national Queen Sirikit. L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est accessible en 40 minutes de route.

Les chambres du Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok sont équipées d'une télévision par satellite à écran LCD et d'un lecteur DVD. Un minibar et une corbeille de fruits sont fournis.

Les clients du Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok peuvent participer à des cours d'aérobie, se détendre avec un massage en chambre ou se détendre dans le sauna. L'hôtel propose un service de billetterie et un service de baby-sitting.

Des cocktails et des collations peuvent être dégustés au Zest Bar & Terrace. Le restaurant japonais Kisso sert une cuisine japonaise, tandis que le Seasonal Tastes propose des plats internationaux.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Services de l'hôpital Samitivej
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • Services de The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
3
Très bien
2
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Le Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
Négatifs
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

Révisé le 25/12/2021
Arrivé le 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Positifs     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
Négatifs
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

Révisé le 12/12/2021
Arrivé le 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
Négatifs
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

Révisé le 05/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Positifs     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

Révisé le 15/07/2021
Arrivé le 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Service de voiture à l'aéroport
  • Enregistrement
  • Personnel
  • Un service
Négatifs
  • Pas d'alcool

Je ne peux pas imaginer que l'ASQ soit mieux ailleurs. Merci pour le service. je reviendrai lors de ma prochaine visite

Adresse / Carte

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

