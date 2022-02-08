Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Located in the heart of the Sukhumvit area in Bangkok, Arte Hotel features a comfortable and convenient stay just steps away from the city's transportation system. Guests can enjoy the onsite facilities include an all-year round swimming pool, a fitness center and sauna, all free of charge. Complimentary WiFi is available in all areas for guests to stay connected. Fully furnished, the air-conditioned rooms all come with a flat-screen TV, a mini-bar and a safety deposit box. For business travelers, ironing facilities are also available. Each room has an private bathroom fitted with a bath or shower, free toiletries, fluffy towels and a hairdryer. Selected rooms come with a balcony that overlooks the city. At Arte Hotel, there is a 24-hour reception desk where guests can find travel recommendations, arrange tour bookings as well as any traveling needs. On-site parking is free of charge and valet parking is also possible. For dining options, guests can head over to the famous Terminal 21 shopping mall where a wide range of local Thai and countless international cuisines are available. Nightlife entertainment can also be reached easily within walking distance and a short train ride. 24-hour convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are all within a walking distance. Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS Skytrain Stations are both located within a 5-10 minute walk. With just a 10 minute subway and skytrain ride, guests can visit many of Bangkok's famous shopping malls and must-see historical sights. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is 16 mi away.

Amenities / Features Two times COVID-19 screening test

Complimentary medical video call doctor consultation

Certified nurse stationed in hotel on standby 24 hours

COVID-19 Free Certificate issued upon completion of quarantine

Complimentary high speed WiFi

Smart TV 42 inches (with Netflix, Youtube) One way airport transfer to hotel

In room dining 3 meals daily (Curated meal plan with selection of International and Thai cuisine)

30% off a-la-carte menu

Complimentary fully stocked mini-bar (non alcoholic) and snacks, refill at a charge

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water daily, in room coffee and tea

Complimentary cleaning service

Access to sky lounge area after day 6 of quarantine

Yoga mat provided in all rooms

Exercise bike in all Suites

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 15 reviews Rating 10 Excellent 4 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇬🇧 Max Radford Arrived on 02/02/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Room is modern, clean and spacious

Air con is great and very cold

Bed was extremely comfortable

Staff were very friendly and took care of us

Roof top lounge Negatives WiFi isn’t the best Just finished our 7 day quarantine at the Arte hotel Bangkok and I was really impressed with how good it has been. I highly recommend this hotel, the room was amazing and spacious, with great bathroom, we had a powerful and hot shower aswell as a spacious bath tub. Aircon was lovely and cold and bed was very comfortable, with large tv on the wall with Netflix and YouTube. Hotel allowed 45 mins per day on the rooftop lounge after day 3 Staff were amazing, they took good care of us during our stay. Food was okay, they had lots of choices and each day was different which I liked. Great stay, highly recommend 👍 🇬🇧 Graham Hall Arrived on 31/01/2022 4.8 Jacuzzi Suite Positives Great Food 3 meals a day

Good Netflix for entertainment

Room to move about the suite

Exercise machine

2 toilets

2 showers

Jacuzzi

Very clean and staff happy to help Negatives WiFi good but not strong

Maybe needs booster on the 8th Floor I arrived early morning 7am, was welcomed and checked in My luggage was taken to the room and I was shown the various controls All staff in full PPE and visors so very safe for me and them Staff always happy to help with extra coffee laundry bags etc. I am currently in day 4 of 7 but it seems like only yesterday I arrived. I would recommend the extra cost of the suite to give you ease of movement whilst being contained. 🇹🇭 Paween-on Teerawiboonsin Arrived on 17/01/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Great services from the hotel staffs. The location of the hotel is very convenient as it is near Terminal 21 and BTS Station. 🇳🇱 Meeuwenoord Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Helpfunctie staff Negatives Nice and clean. Near Nana station for Superrich and Terminal 21 for Phone card. Good location!! 3 minuten walk 🇬🇧 Justyna Anna Borkowska Arrived on 12/11/2021 2.7 Deluxe Room Positives Staff was pretty ok Negatives Overpriced! Cleaning standards far away from expected specially during Covid time, Generally I wouldn’t recommend this place as it wasn’t meet my requirements-besides on website was different stated, 🇩🇪 heinz guenther rosenkranz Arrived on 02/10/2021 3.8 Premier Room Positives Smooth and delightful stay Negatives Sometimes laud emploees talking I Certainly can recommend this hotel to anyone and friends for a peaceful stay in bangkok The staff was kind and very helpfull 🇹🇭 Jam Arrived on 08/09/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room overall the stay was great! staff are friendly and kind! however the wifi connection was not that good but it was quite ok. it was a comfortable stay for me 🇵🇭 Michael Dacono Arrived on 17/08/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Staff is generous and kind. They will attend to your needs right on. Great place to stay Negatives Wifi is slow but not a problem if you have a Thailand Sim card Please keep up the good work! Thank you for letting me have a great place to stay during my quarantine period! 🇨🇳 zhanghongfan Arrived on 10/08/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives clean room

nice welcome snacks

hot water

good wifi connection

most importantly, delicious food! Negatives no excellent experience and a great choice for self-quarantine. suggestion:may provide diet food , a good chance to exercise during quarantine time. 🇯🇵 YUKI KAWAMURA Arrived on 15/06/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives ・Beatiful room

・Good view

・delicious meal Negatives ・Air conditioning control It is my first quarantine period. I didn't know how to stay so long time, but things which was prepared in the room helps me with comfotable stay. What to help me are Free-Wi-fi, TV, good view, and delicious meal. It is unthinkable regular time in Japan. Thanks a lot. 🇺🇸 Christine Arrived on 08/04/2021 4.6 Deluxe Room Positives The most comfy bed

Nice decor. Loved the lighting

Great tasting food and it was warm enough. Nice selection and real plates/silverware.

Window opens Negatives Wifi was slow

Not many channels on TV/not a smart TV Fantastic stay at the Arte Hotel. The staff were professional, the food tasty, and very comfortable bed, Lovely floor to ceiling windows that open. It was just a nice 10 days. No issues. Great staff. 🇬🇧 Bev Stubbs Arrived on 19/05/2021 4.2 Premier Room I am on my 14th and last day of quarantine at the Arte Hotel and can highly recommend the hotel for your ASQ in Thailand. The staff have been very efficient and helpful throughout the period. In some instances going above and beyond what one would normally expect. The food has also been good with a selection of Thai, Western and Vegetarian for all three meals. Food is delivered promptly and hot at the designated delivery times. Personal requests for dishes such as chicken fried rice or chicken Penang curry, not on the menu of the day, have also been accommodated at no extra cost. There is a fast Wifi connection and Netflix is available on the TV. Quarantine and medical procedures are good and strictly adhered to. A fourteen day quarantine period is not the best way to start a holiday but the hotel staff and management have made the stay as easy and uneventful as possible. 🇮🇪 Christopher Stephen Whearty Arrived on 30/04/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Excellent shower facilities.

Superb WiFi.

Good selection of tv channels (Thai, English, Chinese, Arabic)

Food was good.

Nurse helpful and professional.

Very nice staff. Negatives Bad view from my room on floor 5. My stay for 10 nights at the Arte Hotel in Bangkok was a good experience. I was served 3 meals a day with 3 options each time (Thai, International or Vegetarian). The hotel WiFi was excellent meaning I was never too bored. The bathroom facilities were top-class and the general cleanliness was brilliant. The hotel has great Covid measures in place on all levels and I was tested twice (day 5 and day 9). The nurse was professional and courteous. Overall I would definitely recommend this hotel as it is close to the airport and the bus station for when you want to move on after quarantine. Thank you Arte Hotel. 🇬🇧 Thomas Richmond Arrived on 24/04/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Spacious room

Good food

Great communication

Helpful staff

Balcony! Negatives None For an ASQ hotel at the budget range of this hotel it’s was a really good experience. Safety is clearly the No1 priority. You arrive by personnel car, are processed outside and moved up to your room. I was on the ten day package and due to the government legislation was only allowed out of the room for Covid tests. The room itself was spacious, big bathroom, decent tv, and a balcony which very few ASQ hotels have. The food is delivered three times a day and was of a really good standard. I ate Thai mainly but the European dishes were all nice also. The hotel staff were great, always happy to answer questions, very polite as you’d expect in Thailand, and supported you as much as they could considering you are in ASQ. I would recommend this hotel, it’s what you make of it being ASQ, and there is everything you need to make it a comfortable stay. 🇮🇳 Sivasaravanan Venka Arrived on 25/02/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room My quarantine experience was very nice. They took care of me well. Hotel wifi speed was slow, that was a challenge foe me, but they gave me a free sim card with data for 14 days. So it made my life easier and better. Overall Thailand really did a good job in doing quarantine with good quality service all along. So i will give good rating for the service. Thank you very much for the service