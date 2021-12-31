BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
rating with
1103 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 8 - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
4 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Citadines Sukhumvit 8 in a prioritized manner, and Citadines Sukhumvit 8 will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Citadines Sukhumvit 8 are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Centrally located in Khlong Toei’s tranquil neighbourhood, Citadines Sukhumvit 8 offers value-for-money accommodation with a kitchenette. It provides free WiFi access and a free 24-hour tuk-tuk service to Nana BTS Skytrain Station.

Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok is located approximately 13 miles from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airports. The hotel is a stroll from a department store and major business venues like the Exchange Tower.

The service apartments are elegantly decorated and offer the comfort of home with large seating and dining areas. Amenities include a flat-screen cable TV, a DVD player and a safe. Bathrooms have shower facilities.

Guests can enjoy a relaxing traditional Thai massage or work out at the fitness centre. The rooftop pool is ideal for admiring spectacular sunsets over Bangkok City.

A daily continental breakfast is served at Citadine’s restaurant. In-room dining is available with room service.

Amenities / Features

  • Total of 3 COVID-19 screening tests (RT - PCR)
  • 24-hour registered nurse on duty
  • Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine
  • Daily health monitoring
  • Face mask, alcohol gel and thermometer in room
  • Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient's release
  • All meals included - breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Rotational international menus with Thai, Asian, Halal and Vegetarian meal options served
  • Tea / coffee making facilities
  • Welcome hamper on arrival including essentials such as cereal, instant noodle, crackers, bread, butter, milk, banana and soft drinks
  • High speed WiFi at 15 mbps per room
  • Paid premium TV channels in English, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, Korean, European
  • 10% discount on in room dining services
  • One-way trip transfer between Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel (additional 1,100 THB for pick up from U-Tapao Airport)
  • 100% non-smoking rooms
  • Fully equipped kitchen: electric cooking hob & hood, electric kettle, microwave oven, toaster and tableware, refrigerator
  • Separate working desk & chair
  • Laundry package 30 pieces for 15 days at 3,000 THB (excludes dry cleaning services)
  • Play Station 4 with four games - 3,000 THB for 15 nights
  • Citadines FitKit (includes 2 kg or 5 kg dumbbells & a yoga mat) sold at 1,099 THB
  • **Thai government subsidy is available for Thai passport holders.**
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
3
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Citadines Sukhumvit 8, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Citadines Sukhumvit 8
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Steve Hollins

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
4.3 One-Bedroom Deluxe (Thai Citizen )

I really enjoyed the hotel (as much as possible in quarantine). The whole process was smooth from booking to test results.

🇹🇭Siriporn Limviriyakul

Reviewed on 04/10/2021
Arrived on 20/09/2021
4.1 Studio Executive (Thai Citizen)
Positives     
  • Good service
Negatives
  • Bed is not that comfortable

Rooms is clean and good. Other services is very good. However, the free wifi is not that fast. The bed is floppy and moist.

🇲🇾Azrul Ashraf Zuhairi

Reviewed on 05/06/2021
Arrived on 27/05/2021
4.7 Studio Executive
Positives     
  • 24-hours reception service on line apps
  • Staff are kind.
  • Can order food from 7E with the help of staff.
  • Food served daily are very delicious. Getting fatter time to time.
Negatives
  • Laundry kinda expensive. Only got 1 package which is 20 laundry for 2000Baht.

A nice place to choose as ASQ. The studio is very comfortable. All food are delicious. All food served in time. I am also very satisfied with the cleanliness.

🇷🇺Ilia

Reviewed on 15/02/2021
Arrived on 30/01/2021
4.3 Studio Executive

In general very good ASQ hotel, and I can't really complain. I am just happy to be able to go outside 😝

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
8.8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
Aspen Bangkok
7.9
rating with
2051 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4
8.7
rating with
1807 reviews
From ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21
8.8
rating with
1221 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
rating with
1665 reviews
From ฿-1
SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2
8.7
rating with
2344 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU