Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Centrally located in Khlong Toei’s tranquil neighbourhood, Citadines Sukhumvit 8 offers value-for-money accommodation with a kitchenette. It provides free WiFi access and a free 24-hour tuk-tuk service to Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok is located approximately 13 miles from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airports. The hotel is a stroll from a department store and major business venues like the Exchange Tower. The service apartments are elegantly decorated and offer the comfort of home with large seating and dining areas. Amenities include a flat-screen cable TV, a DVD player and a safe. Bathrooms have shower facilities. Guests can enjoy a relaxing traditional Thai massage or work out at the fitness centre. The rooftop pool is ideal for admiring spectacular sunsets over Bangkok City. A daily continental breakfast is served at Citadine’s restaurant. In-room dining is available with room service.

Amenities / Features Total of 3 COVID-19 screening tests (RT - PCR)

24-hour registered nurse on duty

Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine

Daily health monitoring

Face mask, alcohol gel and thermometer in room

Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient's release

All meals included - breakfast, lunch and dinner

Rotational international menus with Thai, Asian, Halal and Vegetarian meal options served

Tea / coffee making facilities

Welcome hamper on arrival including essentials such as cereal, instant noodle, crackers, bread, butter, milk, banana and soft drinks

High speed WiFi at 15 mbps per room

Paid premium TV channels in English, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, Korean, European

10% discount on in room dining services

One-way trip transfer between Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel (additional 1,100 THB for pick up from U-Tapao Airport)

100% non-smoking rooms

Fully equipped kitchen: electric cooking hob & hood, electric kettle, microwave oven, toaster and tableware, refrigerator

Separate working desk & chair

Laundry package 30 pieces for 15 days at 3,000 THB (excludes dry cleaning services)

Play Station 4 with four games - 3,000 THB for 15 nights

Citadines FitKit (includes 2 kg or 5 kg dumbbells & a yoga mat) sold at 1,099 THB

**Thai government subsidy is available for Thai passport holders.**

