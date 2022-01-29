BANGKOK TEST & GO

Two Three A Homely Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
950 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 78 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Two Three A Homely Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Two Three A Homely Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 48
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals

Two Three a Homely Hotel One of boutique hotels on Sukhumvit Road's popular golden mile. The 78 comfortable room delivers a deluxe, upscale hotel experience perfect for discerning business and leisure travellers.

Amenities / Features

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
3.4/5
Average
Based on 14 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
5
Average
3
Poor
1
Terrible
2
If you were a guest at Two Three A Homely Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇵🇭Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz

Reviewed on 29/01/2022
Arrived on 15/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Value for money
  • Comfortable
  • Organized and systematic
Negatives
  • Food is not that great

It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.

🇹🇭Mintra Thunyaluck

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 01/01/2022
3.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
  • the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
Negatives
  • there were lots of ants on the coffee table
  • i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
  • the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
  • hope there’s more options on TV channel

i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…

we should go paperless as much as we could

🇹🇭Chanyarat

Reviewed on 06/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room

สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า

🇺🇸T

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 24/12/2021
0.5 Superior Room
Positives     
Negatives
  • Everything

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇺🇸T

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 24/12/2021
1.2 Superior Room
Negatives
  • โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇹🇭Boonyalak Charoenkitkan

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 07/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.

🇨🇭Patrik Tobias Steiner

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great staff
Negatives
  • Nothing

I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal

🇬🇧Alison

Reviewed on 16/12/2021
Arrived on 30/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great hotel
  • Very clean
  • Nice rooms
  • Good food
  • Easy transport from the airport
Negatives
  • Nothing

Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.

🇹🇭Naviga

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 02/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Price is reasonable
Negatives
  • Food not enough

Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.

🇪🇸Consuelo Bonache

Reviewed on 16/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Cleaning
  • Workers
  • The space of the room
  • The bed
  • The bathroom
  • The food
  • I liked everything
Negatives
  • Everything perfect

First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything

🇹🇭Vilawan Luampraphatsorn

Reviewed on 12/10/2021
Arrived on 26/09/2021
2.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Food.
Negatives
  • Pillow smells very bad.
  • Refund super slow.

If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.

🇹🇭Zakariya Sitae

Reviewed on 23/09/2021
Arrived on 08/09/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Friendly stuff
  • Various types of food
  • Able to order from Delivery app
  • Fast respond
Negatives
  • Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
  • I got a room with no view

Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇳🇱Christiaan vos

Reviewed on 17/05/2021
Arrived on 02/05/2021
2.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Staff friendly
Negatives
  • No clean beds good food bad for the money you pay

Two three hotel is way too expensive. Is not a star hotel, hotel had no maintenance for years. The kitchen was closed so food in a plastic container. No fresh air at all and no balcony, so never again

🇬🇧Hau Yan Wong

Reviewed on 10/03/2021
Arrived on 22/02/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Good Communication, staff are nice and helpful, good are nice

Good to communicate via line save the interaction, loads of choose of daily food and they are nice. Staff are helpful

Address / Map

100 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmit), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

