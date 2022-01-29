Total AQ Hotel Rooms 78 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Two Three a Homely Hotel One of boutique hotels on Sukhumvit Road’s popular golden mile. The 78 comfortable room delivers a deluxe, upscale hotel experience perfect for discerning business and leisure travellers.

Amenities / Features · Package inclusive COVID test

· Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window

· 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

· 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

· Wi-Fi internet

· 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK

· Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date

· Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)

· Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)

· Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)

· 24-hour stand by nursing service

Score 3.4 /5 Average Based on 14 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 5 Very Good 3 Average 1 Poor 2 Terrible 🇵🇭 Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz Arrived on 15/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room Positives Value for money

Comfortable

Organized and systematic Negatives Food is not that great It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind. 🇹🇭 Mintra Thunyaluck Arrived on 01/01/2022 3.3 Superior Room Positives housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.

the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely. Negatives there were lots of ants on the coffee table

i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.

the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.

hope there’s more options on TV channel i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night… we should go paperless as much as we could 🇹🇭 Chanyarat Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.4 Superior Room สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า 🇺🇸 T Arrived on 24/12/2021 0.5 Superior Room Positives Negatives Everything จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ 🇺🇸 T Arrived on 24/12/2021 1.2 Superior Room Negatives โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ 🇹🇭 Boonyalak Charoenkitkan Arrived on 07/12/2021 4.7 Superior Room Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good. 🇨🇭 Patrik Tobias Steiner Arrived on 03/12/2021 3.3 Superior Room Positives Great staff Negatives Nothing I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal 🇬🇧 Alison Arrived on 30/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Great hotel

Very clean

Nice rooms

Good food

Easy transport from the airport Negatives Nothing Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly. 🇹🇭 Naviga Arrived on 02/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives Price is reasonable Negatives Food not enough Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food. 🇪🇸 Consuelo Bonache Arrived on 11/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Cleaning

Workers

The space of the room

The bed

The bathroom

The food

I liked everything Negatives Everything perfect First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything 🇹🇭 Vilawan Luampraphatsorn Arrived on 26/09/2021 2.9 Superior Room Positives Food. Negatives Pillow smells very bad.

Refund super slow. If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund. 🇹🇭 Zakariya Sitae Arrived on 08/09/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positives Friendly stuff

Various types of food

Able to order from Delivery app

Fast respond Negatives Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much

I got a room with no view Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 🇳🇱 Christiaan vos Arrived on 02/05/2021 2.0 Superior Room Positives Staff friendly Negatives No clean beds good food bad for the money you pay Two three hotel is way too expensive. Is not a star hotel, hotel had no maintenance for years. The kitchen was closed so food in a plastic container. No fresh air at all and no balcony, so never again 🇬🇧 Hau Yan Wong Arrived on 22/02/2021 4.0 Superior Room Positives Good Communication, staff are nice and helpful, good are nice Good to communicate via line save the interaction, loads of choose of daily food and they are nice. Staff are helpful

