BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
4481 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit - Image 5
+54 photos
100% DEPOSIT
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit in a prioritized manner, and Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

5-star Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit (SHA Certified) provides luxury accommodation and services in one of Bangkok’s premier business, cultural and entertainment areas. The hotel is located near BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit stations for convenient transport throughout the city. Among sites either within walking distance or easily reached from the hotel are Terminal 21, EmQuartier shopping malls, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Siam Paragon, CentralWorld, and Chatuchak Market. Also easily reached by public transport or taxi are cultural sites such as Grand Palace and Wat Pho, in addition to the dining and entertainment spots of Thonglor and Ekkamai.

All 325 spacious rooms and suites feature separate bathtub and shower, and free WiFi. Hotel facilities include a gym, spa and mini golf. The main restaurant “Atelier” offers daily breakfast and lunch buffet, seafood buffet on Friday/Saturday evenings and Sunday brunch. A Spanish restaurant and a café/deli serve “a la carte” menu. The lobby bar features an outdoor terrace, and offers happy hours and snacks.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
