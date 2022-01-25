BANGKOK TEST & GO

Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
443 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 0
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 1
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 2
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 3
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 4
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok - Image 5
+36 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 70 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok , und Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Luxuszimmer 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Suiten 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult
Familienpaket 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangkok. Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok liegt 1 Gehminute von den MRT-U-Bahn-Stationen Asoke BTS Skytrain und Sukhumvit entfernt. Das Hotel verfügt über einen Außenpool, ein Wellnesscenter und einen Fitnessraum. Kostenloses WLAN ist in den Zimmern und öffentlichen Bereichen verfügbar.

Das Hotel liegt direkt gegenüber dem Einkaufszentrum Terminal 21. Es ist eine 10-minütige Fahrt vom Queen Sirikit National Convention Center entfernt. Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi ist eine 40-minütige Fahrt entfernt.

Die Zimmer im Westin Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok verfügen über einen LCD-TV mit Satellitenkanälen und einen DVD-Player. Eine Minibar und ein Obstkorb sind vorhanden.

Gäste des Westin Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok können an Aerobic-Kursen teilnehmen, sich bei einer Massage auf dem Zimmer entspannen oder in der Sauna entspannen. Das Hotel bietet Ticketservice und Babysitter-Service.

Cocktails und Snacks erhalten Sie in der Zest Bar & Terrace. Das japanische Restaurant Kisso serviert japanische Küche, während das Seasonal Tastes internationale Gerichte anbietet.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Dienstleistungen von Samitivej Hospital
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • Dienstleistungen von The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
Ergebnis
4.6/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 5 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
3
Sehr gut
2
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
Negative
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

Bewertet am 25/12/2021
Angekommen um 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
Positiv     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
Negative
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

Bewertet am 12/12/2021
Angekommen um 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
Negative
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
Positiv     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

Bewertet am 15/07/2021
Angekommen um 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Autoservice am Flughafen
  • Einchecken
  • Mitarbeiter
  • Bedienung
Negative
  • Kein Alkohol

Ich kann mir nicht vorstellen, dass ASQ nirgendwo besser ist. Vielen Dank für den Dienst. Ich werde bei meinem nächsten Besuch wiederkommen

Adresse / Karte

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

