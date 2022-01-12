BANGKOK TEST & GO

Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Royal President Hotel Bangkok in partnership with World Medical Hospital is now available for Alternative Quarantine (AQ) stay in Bangkok.

We offer you a wonderful stay experience package to stay safe with our 24 hours nursing service. Our hotel is located in Sukhumvit Soi 15 and offers spacious rooms in reasonable price.

Amenities / Features

  • COVID-19 screening tests (1 times)
  • 24-hour on-site nurse
  • Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
  • Full board (3 meals per person per day)
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access
  • Complimentary 4 drinking water bottles per day
  • TV with national and international channels
  • Microwave
  • Kitchenette with cutlery set (suite room only)
  • Room service with 20% discount
  • Transfer from the airport to the hotel - one trip
Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
3
Average
4
Poor
1
Terrible
0
🇳🇿Jshua Martin

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 27/12/2021
3.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Test was taken at night. Result by early the next morning. Room spacious. Good airport pickup service.
Negatives
  • Poor communication, especially on the Day 5-7 PCR test changes. Food taste was very poor. No fruit.

Very average, but we did not have a choice, there was limited supply and this was the cheapest option

🇳🇱Joustra

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
2.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The bed was good
Negatives
  • Outdated hotel,
  • The pool

I think is all outdated. When I read Royal I think of luxury. No way, cupboards and shower could have a redone. The pool is more like a dirty fishpond. Clean it up guys!!!

🇩🇪Andreas Karl Hamm

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The RT-PCR testing and the stuff
Negatives
  • aircondition very bad smell, you can say stinking,
  • bathroom in bad condition,
  • old and long time no renovation
  • food cold

pictures in offer and the reality not the same, this makes me angry. sorry that i have to say this. i would not book it again.

🇨🇭URS JOERG MURALT

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Shuttle Service
  • Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal
Negatives
  • Dusche kaum Waser

Alles i.O. Nach der Buchung sofortige Bestätigung mit genauer Beschreibung was zu tun ist. Sehr gute Kommunikation.

🇺🇸Joe Bob

Reviewed on 25/11/2021
Arrived on 16/11/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Nothing
Negatives
  • Arrival at hotel disorganized. I was given the wrong room but they couldn't find for the test. Requested non smoking room. Room posted non smoking. Everything full of smoke. I could barely breathe. No food choices.. you ate (if you could) what was delivered. Lunch was barely edible. Dinner and breakfast were horrible.

Don't stay. Old facilities. Paint peeling off of building. Don't stay. Really don't stay here at all.

🇨🇿Miroslav Schneberger

Reviewed on 21/10/2021
Arrived on 04/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • Clean and big room space
  • After 1 PCR test you can go out to “relax zone”
  • food you can choose from 3 options
  • Direct contact via Line or Wechat
  • Shopping from 7/11

We spend in this hotel 10 days. Food, room, services all is fine. Of course every time you can find some small things but in reality we spend in this hotel 10 comfortable days with perfect services. Thanks for your care about us.

🇹🇭Napapak Poothonglor

Reviewed on 30/09/2021
Arrived on 14/09/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • พนักงาน บริการดีน่ารักค่ะ
Negatives
  • ห้องไม่เก็บเสียง ได้ยินเพื่อนข้างห้องเสียงดังทุกคน นอนหลับไม่สนิทเกิดการระแรง แถมมาเคาะห้องผิด(ห้องติดกันเป็นแขกคนจีนมาเคาะห้องหาเพื่อนแต่ผิดห้อง) มีกลิ่นบุหรี่ตอนกลางคืนทุกวัน(ที่จองคือไม่สูบบุหรี่ค่ะ)

พักทีนี่เสียสุขภาพมาก นอนไม่ค่อยหลับ มีเสียงรบกวนทุกวันและได้กลิ่นบุหรี่จากคนข้างห้องด้วยค่ะ เคยแจ้งว่าแขกคนจีนเค้ามาเคาะห้อง ทำให้ไม่รู้สึกปลอดภัย แต่ทางโรงแรมแค่บอกว่าให้ล้อคห้องดีๆ แล้วจะให้ คนเดินยามบ่อยขึ้น.😓😓 เป็นการแก้ไขแบบเอ่อ ? ไม่รู้จะพูดยังไงเลยค่ะ เราเป็นผู้หญิงคนเดียวมานอนแบบนี้มันไม่ปลอดภัยอยู่แล้วยังต้องระวังตัวเรื่องคนรอบข้างเครียดเลยค่ะ

🇩🇪Detlef Gerdes

Reviewed on 19/07/2021
Arrived on 02/07/2021
3.8 Family Suite
Positives     
  • Very spacious suit
  • Superfreundliches Personal
  • Immediately on the spot if help was needed
  • The food is mostly good.
  • If not tasty, good for the figure.
  • Smart TV with Netflix app
  • Very quiet
Negatives
  • Internet fluctuates extremely
  • Great facility, but it was 20 years ago and is now shabby

Those 14 nights went around very quickly. This is probably also due to the sleek 95sqm. Enough space for us (there were three of us) to keep privacy. 2 bedrooms each with a bathroom a kitchen with microwave and refrigerator even a washing machine was there. No boredom because we had a computer and iPad with us. I was able to work a little and my two cuties passed the time elsewhere. The hotel is getting old and shabby. But it wasn't that important to me because the focus was on size. And there are few affordable alternatives. The staff is quickly on the spot and has also met our special requests. You have to like three Covid tests :-) but this is part of the plan. All in all, perfectly fine for our goal.

🇹🇭นาย นพรัตน์ ทองอ้ม

Reviewed on 19/07/2021
Arrived on 25/06/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • spacious, comfortable
Negatives
  • The floor of the room looks a bit old.

good location, spacious room Suitable for detention................................................. ..........

🇪🇬hossamelden hafez shewky

Reviewed on 17/05/2021
Arrived on 01/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • everything is amazing
Negatives
  • they didn't allow me to have one hour out of room after first negative pcr test

staff is the best they gave me extra fruits and yogurt they gave me free water bottles they gave me everything i wanted really

🇩🇪Eva Engel

Reviewed on 23/03/2021
Arrived on 04/03/2021
4.1 Family Suite
Positives     
  • Enough space to let everybody breath. Playstation was great Idea. The Service was great.
Negatives
  • There we're no flowers, so ist Looks very sad..

The hole Floor was wraped, so there you could Fall over the loops. I think that have to ne because of Corona.

You could choose Out of 3 meals per meal and mit From a Card, everything Else Costa extra.

Address / Map

43 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

