Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Royal President Hotel Bangkok in partnership with World Medical Hospital is now available for Alternative Quarantine (AQ) stay in Bangkok. We offer you a wonderful stay experience package to stay safe with our 24 hours nursing service. Our hotel is located in Sukhumvit Soi 15 and offers spacious rooms in reasonable price.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 screening tests (1 times)

24-hour on-site nurse

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Full board (3 meals per person per day)

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access

Complimentary 4 drinking water bottles per day

TV with national and international channels

Microwave

Kitchenette with cutlery set (suite room only)

Room service with 20% discount

Transfer from the airport to the hotel - one trip

