Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital
Royal President Hotel Bangkok in partnership with World Medical Hospital is now available for Alternative Quarantine (AQ) stay in Bangkok.
We offer you a wonderful stay experience package to stay safe with our 24 hours nursing service.
Our hotel is located in Sukhumvit Soi 15 and offers spacious rooms in reasonable price.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 screening tests (1 times)
- 24-hour on-site nurse
- Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
- Full board (3 meals per person per day)
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access
- Complimentary 4 drinking water bottles per day
- TV with national and international channels
- Microwave
- Kitchenette with cutlery set (suite room only)
- Room service with 20% discount
- Transfer from the airport to the hotel - one trip
Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
3.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Test was taken at night. Result by early the next morning. Room spacious. Good airport pickup service.
- Poor communication, especially on the Day 5-7 PCR test changes. Food taste was very poor. No fruit.
Very average, but we did not have a choice, there was limited supply and this was the cheapest option
2.9 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
I think is all outdated. When I read Royal I think of luxury. No way, cupboards and shower could have a redone. The pool is more like a dirty fishpond. Clean it up guys!!!
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The RT-PCR testing and the stuff
- aircondition very bad smell, you can say stinking,
- bathroom in bad condition,
- old and long time no renovation
- food cold
pictures in offer and the reality not the same, this makes me angry. sorry that i have to say this.
i would not book it again.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Shuttle Service
- Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal
Alles i.O. Nach der Buchung sofortige Bestätigung mit genauer Beschreibung was zu tun ist. Sehr gute Kommunikation.
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
- Arrival at hotel disorganized. I was given the wrong room but they couldn't find for the test. Requested non smoking room. Room posted non smoking. Everything full of smoke. I could barely breathe. No food choices.. you ate (if you could) what was delivered. Lunch was barely edible. Dinner and breakfast were horrible.
Don't stay. Old facilities. Paint peeling off of building. Don't stay. Really don't stay here at all.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Staff is very helpful
- Clean and big room space
- After 1 PCR test you can go out to “relax zone”
- food you can choose from 3 options
- Direct contact via Line or Wechat
- Shopping from 7/11
We spend in this hotel 10 days. Food, room, services all is fine. Of course every time you can find some small things but in reality we spend in this hotel 10 comfortable days with perfect services. Thanks for your care about us.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- พนักงาน บริการดีน่ารักค่ะ
- ห้องไม่เก็บเสียง ได้ยินเพื่อนข้างห้องเสียงดังทุกคน นอนหลับไม่สนิทเกิดการระแรง แถมมาเคาะห้องผิด(ห้องติดกันเป็นแขกคนจีนมาเคาะห้องหาเพื่อนแต่ผิดห้อง) มีกลิ่นบุหรี่ตอนกลางคืนทุกวัน(ที่จองคือไม่สูบบุหรี่ค่ะ)
พักทีนี่เสียสุขภาพมาก นอนไม่ค่อยหลับ มีเสียงรบกวนทุกวันและได้กลิ่นบุหรี่จากคนข้างห้องด้วยค่ะ เคยแจ้งว่าแขกคนจีนเค้ามาเคาะห้อง ทำให้ไม่รู้สึกปลอดภัย แต่ทางโรงแรมแค่บอกว่าให้ล้อคห้องดีๆ แล้วจะให้ คนเดินยามบ่อยขึ้น.😓😓 เป็นการแก้ไขแบบเอ่อ ? ไม่รู้จะพูดยังไงเลยค่ะ เราเป็นผู้หญิงคนเดียวมานอนแบบนี้มันไม่ปลอดภัยอยู่แล้วยังต้องระวังตัวเรื่องคนรอบข้างเครียดเลยค่ะ
3.8 Family Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Very spacious suit
- Superfreundliches Personal
- Immediately on the spot if help was needed
- The food is mostly good.
- If not tasty, good for the figure.
- Smart TV with Netflix app
- Very quiet
- Internet fluctuates extremely
- Great facility, but it was 20 years ago and is now shabby
Those 14 nights went around very quickly. This is probably also due to the sleek 95sqm. Enough space for us (there were three of us) to keep privacy. 2 bedrooms each with a bathroom a kitchen with microwave and refrigerator even a washing machine was there. No boredom because we had a computer and iPad with us. I was able to work a little and my two cuties passed the time elsewhere. The hotel is getting old and shabby. But it wasn't that important to me because the focus was on size. And there are few affordable alternatives. The staff is quickly on the spot and has also met our special requests. You have to like three Covid tests :-) but this is part of the plan. All in all, perfectly fine for our goal.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
- The floor of the room looks a bit old.
good location, spacious room Suitable for detention................................................. ..........
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
- they didn't allow me to have one hour out of room after first negative pcr test
staff is the best
they gave me extra fruits and yogurt
they gave me free water bottles
they gave me everything i wanted really
4.1 Family Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Enough space to let everybody breath. Playstation was great Idea. The Service was great.
- There we're no flowers, so ist Looks very sad..
The hole Floor was wraped, so there you could Fall over the loops. I think that have to ne because of Corona.
You could choose Out of 3 meals per meal and mit From a Card, everything Else Costa extra.