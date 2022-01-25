合計AQホテルの部屋 70 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Samitivej Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
デラックスルーム 40m²
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- 作業スペース
デラックススイート 70m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- Netflix
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
ファミリーパッケージ 80m²
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 利用可能な喫煙室
バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。バンコクのウェスティングランデスクンビットは、アソークBTSスカイトレイン駅と地下鉄スクンビット駅まで徒歩1分です。ホテルには屋外スイミングプール、スパセンター、ジムがあります。客室と公共エリアで無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。
ホテルはターミナル21ショッピングモールの真向かいにあります。クイーンシリキットナショナルコンベンションセンターから車で10分です。スワンナプーム国際空港まで車で40分です。
バンコクのウェスティングランデスクンビットの客室には、衛星放送チャンネル付き液晶テレビとDVDプレーヤーが備わっています。ミニバーとフルーツバスケットを用意しています。
ウェスティングランデスクンビット、バンコクにご宿泊のお客様は、エアロビクスクラスに参加したり、室内マッサージでリラックスしたり、サウナでおくつろぎいただけます。ホテルではチケットサービスとベビーシッターサービスを提供しています。
Zest Bar＆Terraceではカクテルや軽食を楽しめます。 Kisso Japanese Restaurantでは日本料理を、SeasonalTastesでは各国料理を提供しています。
アメニティ/機能
- Samitivej病院によるサービス
- COVID-19 screening tests
- Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
- バンコクのウェスティングランデスクンビットによるサービス
- Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Complimentary high speed internet access
- 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
- Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
ウェスティングランデスクンビット、バンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
- a little old inside hotel
I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life
5.0 Deluxe Suites
ポジティブ
ネガ
- PCR after arrival at 1am
- Tasty and on-time food
- PCR result delay
- Application for PCR result have lots of delay
Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location
- Services
- Room size and style
- Food is very ok but could improve
The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!
4.8 Deluxe Suites
ポジティブ
- Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
- PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
- Test results within 8 hours
I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
ASQがどこよりも優れているとは想像できません。サービスありがとうございます。次の訪問に戻ります