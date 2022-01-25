BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
443
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องดีลักซ์ 40
฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องดีลักซ์สวีท 70
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • Netflix
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
แพ็กเกจครอบครัว 80
฿115,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿34,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอโศกและสถานีรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดินสุขุมวิทโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 1 นาที โรงแรมมีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งศูนย์สปาและห้องออกกำลังกาย มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในห้องพักและพื้นที่สาธารณะ

โรงแรมตั้งอยู่ตรงข้ามกับห้างสรรพสินค้า Terminal 21 ห่างจากศูนย์การประชุมแห่งชาติสิริกิติ์ 10 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 40 นาที

ห้องพักที่เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพฯมีทีวีจอแอลซีดีระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมและเครื่องเล่นดีวีดี มินิบาร์และตะกร้าผลไม้

ผู้เข้าพักที่เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพฯสามารถเข้าร่วมชั้นเรียนแอโรบิคผ่อนคลายด้วยการนวดในห้องพักหรือผ่อนคลายในห้องซาวน่า โรงแรมมีบริการตั๋วและบริการพี่เลี้ยงเด็ก

ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับค็อกเทลและของว่างได้ที่ Zest Bar & Terrace Kisso Japanese Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารญี่ปุ่นในขณะที่ Seasonal Tastes ให้บริการอาหารนานาชาติ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • บริการโดยโรงพยาบาลสมิติเวช
  • COVID-19 screening tests
  • Receive official "COVID-19-FREE" certificate on departure day
  • บริการโดยเดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร
  • Pickup transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
  • Complimentary high speed internet access
  • 46 International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels, Netflix on request and subjected to availability
  • Designated area for COVID-19 screening tests
คะแนน
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
3
ดีมาก
2
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ เดอะเวสทินแกรนด์สุขุมวิทกรุงเทพมหานคร
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇯🇵Takayuki Nakagawa

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Very kind on Hotel staffs for me
เชิงลบ
  • a little old inside hotel

I stayed 3 days. all meal are suitable for me and all staffs are very kind , very enjoyed hotel life

🇺🇸Gatemanee Canchanapan

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Suites
แง่บวก     
  • PCR after arrival at 1am
  • Tasty and on-time food
เชิงลบ
  • PCR result delay
  • Application for PCR result have lots of delay

Westin have provided superb food which is tasty and on-time as requested. Appreciate the fruit plate & water in the room. We were really comfortable staying there and would go back there again. It is the application for PCR and QR code status which have created frustration for us, not the hotel as they did everything they could to get us our PCR result so we can check-out, while the application remains not provide and update to our result until 1 day & 2 days later for the two of us.

🇬🇷Panagiotis Inglesis

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Location
  • Services
  • Room size and style
เชิงลบ
  • Food is very ok but could improve

The Westin Grande at Sukhumvit is one of the best hotels to stay in the centre of Bangkok. Next to the 21 Terminal shopping mall is in a nice neighbourhood to walk with many things to do around. The hotel is new, modern and luxurious with good breakfast. Rooms are spacious with very good internal design and comfortable. Totally recommended!

🇺🇸William Bonney

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Suites
แง่บวก     
  • Airport pickup service was quick and efficient
  • PCR Testing onsite upon arrival
  • Test results within 8 hours

I would book this hotel again for a one night quarantine stay. Was able to eat the buffet breakfast in the restaurant because the PRC test results came so quickly.

🇦🇺Grant Waller

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/06/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • บริการรถสนามบิน
  • เช็คอิน
  • เจ้าหน้าที่
  • บริการ
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีแอลกอฮอล์

ฉันไม่สามารถจินตนาการได้ว่า ASQ จะดีกว่าทุกที่ ขอบคุณสำหรับการบริการ ฉันจะกลับมาในครั้งต่อไปของฉัน

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

259 Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

