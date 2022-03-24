BANGKOK TEST & GO

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
rating with
29 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Bangkok. This 4-star hotel offers a 24-hour front desk and an ATM. The air-conditioned rooms provide a city view and come with a desk and free WiFi.

All rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a bidet. The rooms have a wardrobe.

Arab Street is 0.7 miles from Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok, while Central Embassy is 1.1 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13 miles from the accommodation.

Amenities / Features

  • Airport pick-up service on arrival day (additional charges apply)
  • COVID-19 test 2 times (if COVID-19 test is positive, you will be transferred to Samitivej Hospital)
  • 24 Hours nursing service (extra charges may be applied if special investigation is needed)
  • High-speed WiFi
  • Shower or Bathtub with Toto Washlet
  • Smart TV
  • Room cleaning service
  • Laundry service (3 pieces per day)
  • 3 meals a day from a selected menu
