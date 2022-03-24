Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok has a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar in Bangkok. This 4-star hotel offers a 24-hour front desk and an ATM. The air-conditioned rooms provide a city view and come with a desk and free WiFi. All rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a bidet. The rooms have a wardrobe. Arab Street is 0.7 miles from Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok, while Central Embassy is 1.1 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13 miles from the accommodation.

Amenities / Features Airport pick-up service on arrival day (additional charges apply)

COVID-19 test 2 times (if COVID-19 test is positive, you will be transferred to Samitivej Hospital)

24 Hours nursing service (extra charges may be applied if special investigation is needed)

High-speed WiFi

Shower or Bathtub with Toto Washlet

Smart TV

Room cleaning service

Laundry service (3 pieces per day)

3 meals a day from a selected menu

