BANGKOK TEST & GO

Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
92 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
฿30,000 DEPOSIT
9 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 280 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort in a prioritized manner, and Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Choose the best AQ hotel in Bangkok to turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat in the city centre, amidst tranquil surrounds and lush tropical gardens. In partnership with Bangkok Hospital, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok offers a 14 days government-certified longstay experience with spacious rooms with balcony.

Amenities / Features

  • Transportation from airports to the hospital and to the hotel
  • Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
  • 3 times of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests according to government policy for 14 days program
  • Supplement to boost the immune system
  • Full board (3 meals per day)
  • Free high-speed WiFi
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • LED TV
  • iHome Zenergy
  • Yoga Mat
  • Access to PressReader application
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 9 reviews
Rating
Excellent
4
Very Good
4
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇨🇦Rui Belo

Reviewed on 01/11/2021
Arrived on 16/10/2021
4.0 Executive Suite
Positives     
  • The overall setting and the quality of the service provided
Negatives
  • The timing of meals service

The quarantine time surprisingly went by relatively fast due partly to the overall conditions provided by the hotel

🇦🇹Dr. Hubert Schlemmer

Reviewed on 31/10/2021
Arrived on 15/10/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great service of all hotel staff
  • Good qualified nurse
Negatives
  • Food was so, so
  • 45 minutes in the park per day is not enough

Overall I do not regret staying In this hotel, and yes I recommend it for any stay. The hotel staff was amazing, trying to comfort guests during this quarantine

🇯🇵YOSHITAKA OTA

Reviewed on 01/06/2021
Arrived on 19/05/2021
3.2 Superior Room
Positives     
  • All rooms have balconies.
  • You can see multiple Japanese channels.
  • Japanese food can be selected (optional)
  • There are staff who can speak Japanese
  • All rooms are large
  • There is a beautiful and large garden area
  • There is a sense of security in partnership with Bangkok Hospital (Japanese interpreter is also available)
Negatives
  • Shower hot water is not stable
  • When eating, there are many things left behind by the staff, such as no fork set, no chopsticks, no bread.
  • Relatively expensive pricing

I stayed twice as an ASQ hotel. I was able to watch Japanese broadcasts in a large room with a balcony both the first time and the second time, and I was able to spend a relaxing time. Moreover, all rooms have balconies, which can be evoked by opening the windows. I think this is also a relaxing element.

🇭🇰ALEXANDRA TANG

Reviewed on 29/05/2021
Arrived on 06/05/2021
4.5 Wellness Sleep Suite (Guarantee Garden View)
Positives     
  • Quiet room
  • Sizeable
  • Food quality was good
  • Free healthcare products to boost immunity
  • Helpful staff
Negatives
  • Bed too soft
  • Pillow too low
  • Mosquitoes bite at balcony
  • Only Thai and Western food available in the daily menu

We were picked up at the airport for transfer to the hotel using their limousine services. Upon arrival, the hotel offered us slippers to change at the entrance to curb spread of possible virus or disease, if any. Shoes were put in plastic bags to be hand-carried to room. Staff disinfected our baggages before bringing into the hotel premises. These strict hygiene arrangements were welcomed. The room we chose was 74sq.m, very spacious for a lockdown. Food in general was tasty. There was not necessary to order any outside food delivery. We opened the balcony door once. It proved to be a bad choice as the floodgate of mosquitoes influx was opened. Hotel staff were very helpful and attentive. Supplies including extra water, tea bags, sugar, towels, shampoo. shower gel, toilet paper etc. were recharged efficiently upon request. Wi-Fi was fast. Able to stream movies without any problems. Three tests were done during the stay so three times walking out of the room to enjoy the little open air. Certificates were issued upon departure. Overall, the stay was not too harsh with a garden view except freedom deprived.

🇬🇧Francisco Anton Serrano

Reviewed on 21/05/2021
Arrived on 21/04/2021
5.0 Executive Suite
Positives     
  • Huge room and delicious food
Negatives
  • No negative comments

My stay most certainly did not feel like a quarantine but a nice selfish break from busy life. Staff were friendly and extremely efficient throughout the booking process, my stay and check-out. Delicious menu for my quarantine stay although at times I did order from the delicious room service menu. You can also arrange to rent gym equipment in your room for the duration of your stay which was a great way to keep up with the fitness and pass away the time. I would highly recommend the hotel to anyone visiting Bangkok.

🇫🇷Marie-Christine HEMMINGS

Reviewed on 10/05/2021
Arrived on 21/04/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Listening.
Negatives
  • Nothing

Balcony and greenness, something very important. Welcoming . We were two people married in the superior room.

🇦🇺Maggie McDonald

Reviewed on 29/04/2021
Arrived on 15/04/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Friendly helpful staff.
  • Comfortable room.
Negatives
  • Food not up to 5 -star standard

All in all the time passed relatively quickly & it was a relief to get out into the garden area after negative covid 19 tests. Mealtimes became a feature of one's day, so it would have been nice to look forward to more appetising food!

🇩🇰Jens Peter Ohlenschlager

Reviewed on 21/04/2021
Arrived on 05/04/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positives     
  • nice balcony

its OK - nice garden, professional staff, balcony and food also good (Thai selected).

🇨🇭Werner Leimgruber

Reviewed on 08/03/2021
Arrived on 14/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff
Negatives
  • After first negative Covid test still have to wait 1 day for a garden walk.

Generally very pleasant with very friendly staff and good food making it overall a positive experience.

Address / Map

2 Wireless Road Lumpini Patumwan, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

