Quiet room

Sizeable

Food quality was good

Free healthcare products to boost immunity

Helpful staff

Bed too soft

Pillow too low

Mosquitoes bite at balcony

Only Thai and Western food available in the daily menu

We were picked up at the airport for transfer to the hotel using their limousine services. Upon arrival, the hotel offered us slippers to change at the entrance to curb spread of possible virus or disease, if any. Shoes were put in plastic bags to be hand-carried to room. Staff disinfected our baggages before bringing into the hotel premises. These strict hygiene arrangements were welcomed. The room we chose was 74sq.m, very spacious for a lockdown. Food in general was tasty. There was not necessary to order any outside food delivery. We opened the balcony door once. It proved to be a bad choice as the floodgate of mosquitoes influx was opened. Hotel staff were very helpful and attentive. Supplies including extra water, tea bags, sugar, towels, shampoo. shower gel, toilet paper etc. were recharged efficiently upon request. Wi-Fi was fast. Able to stream movies without any problems. Three tests were done during the stay so three times walking out of the room to enjoy the little open air. Certificates were issued upon departure. Overall, the stay was not too harsh with a garden view except freedom deprived.