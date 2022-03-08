Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.
Located near the famed wholesale market of Pratunam, these serviced apartments are also walking distance to the shopping districts of Ratchaprasong and Siam. A short walk will lead guests to the Chitlom skytrain station that provides an easy link to the central business district and Sukhumvit with its many dining venues and nightclubs. The interior of Tango Vibrant Living Hotel, as the name suggests, is bright and cheerful and comes with all modern amenities. Guests have access to safety deposit boxes, a restaurant, and a car park. There are also airport transfers, babysitting services, and a concierge. An excellent location and facilities makes Tango Vibrant Living Hotel an ideal living space when visiting the City of Angels.