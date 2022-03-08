BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7
rating with
3050 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located near the famed wholesale market of Pratunam, these serviced apartments are also walking distance to the shopping districts of Ratchaprasong and Siam. A short walk will lead guests to the Chitlom skytrain station that provides an easy link to the central business district and Sukhumvit with its many dining venues and nightclubs. The interior of Tango Vibrant Living Hotel, as the name suggests, is bright and cheerful and comes with all modern amenities. Guests have access to safety deposit boxes, a restaurant, and a car park. There are also airport transfers, babysitting services, and a concierge. An excellent location and facilities makes Tango Vibrant Living Hotel an ideal living space when visiting the City of Angels.

Amenities / Features

  • Hi-Speed Wi-Fi
  • 43" Smart TV with TrueVision package
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in the room
  • Room cleaning service
  • 3 meals a day from a selected menu
  • Complimentary bottled drink water throughout
  • Airport pick-up service
  • 2 COVID-19 tests
  • Twice-daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Laundry device available on extra charge
  • Transportation costs and/or the cost of consultations with doctors are not included
  • No pets, no alcohol, no smoking allowed
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Tango Vibrant Living Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Tango Vibrant Living Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

11 Soi Ratchaprarop 8, มักกะสัน Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7.4
rating with
597 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Indra Regent Hotel
7.2
rating with
1145 reviews
From ฿-1
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
8.7
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam
8.6
rating with
13219 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Pratunam
8.4
rating with
1111 reviews
From ฿-1
Seasons Siam Hotel
7.4
rating with
30 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sukosol Hotel Bangkok
8.7
rating with
728 reviews
From ฿-1
Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
8.8
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU