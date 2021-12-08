Total AQ Hotel Rooms 98 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 54 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Indra Regent Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Indra Regent Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.

Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Only 850meters from Central World, Indra Regent Hotel enjoys a central location in Bangkok's Pratunam shopping district. All rooms come with split-type air conditioning, TV with satellite channels, a personal safe and refrigerator. Bottled drinking water and tea/coffee making facilities are included. Bathrooms have hot-water showers, hairdryer, and toiletries. Indra Regent Hotel is a 10-minute walk from Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link and 21.7 miles from Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is within 3.1 miles from MBK Shopping Centre. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 4.3 miles away. Free parking is available.

Amenities / Features Breakfast

Bottled water, tea & coffee

Free WiFi

International channels

Private airport to hotel transfer

Covid-19 test/s

24hr nurse standby

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 1 review Rating 0 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Indra Regent Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Indra Regent Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇳🇿 Charles spriggs Arrived on 22/11/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised Negatives Breakfast need improvement. Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.