Indra Regent Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
rating with
1145 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 0
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 1
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 2
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 3
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 4
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 5
+15 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 98 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 54 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Indra Regent Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Indra Regent Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.
Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108
฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Only 850meters from Central World, Indra Regent Hotel enjoys a central location in Bangkok's Pratunam shopping district.

All rooms come with split-type air conditioning, TV with satellite channels, a personal safe and refrigerator. Bottled drinking water and tea/coffee making facilities are included. Bathrooms have hot-water showers, hairdryer, and toiletries.

Indra Regent Hotel is a 10-minute walk from Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link and 21.7 miles from Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is within 3.1 miles from MBK Shopping Centre. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 4.3 miles away. Free parking is available.

Amenities / Features

  • Breakfast
  • Bottled water, tea & coffee
  • Free WiFi
  • International channels
  • Private airport to hotel transfer
  • Covid-19 test/s
  • 24hr nurse standby
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Indra Regent Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇳🇿Charles spriggs

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 22/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised
Negatives
  • Breakfast need improvement.

Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

120/126 Rajaprarop Road, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

