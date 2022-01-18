Total AQ Hotel Rooms 140 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital
Located beside the Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station, The Platinum Suite offers rooms with free wireless internet access. It is 15-minutes away from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Each room has a balcony, TV with cable channels and an air conditioning.
Free parking is available at the hotel.
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Positives
Negatives
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
Positives Negatives
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
Positives
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.