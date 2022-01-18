BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Platinum Suite - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
676 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 140 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Platinum Suite in a prioritized manner, and The Platinum Suite will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Located beside the Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station, The Platinum Suite offers rooms with free wireless internet access. It is 15-minutes away from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Each room has a balcony, TV with cable channels and an air conditioning.

Free parking is available at the hotel.

Score
2.9/5
Average
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
1
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Platinum Suite, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Platinum Suite
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇵🇭John Prieto

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Positives     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
Negatives
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
Positives     
  • Near airport
Negatives
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

Reviewed on 04/01/2022
Arrived on 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
Positives     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

