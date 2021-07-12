Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Mongkutwattana Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Boasting an outdoor pool overlooking the Bangkok skyline, Metropole Bangkok is a low-rise accommodations located in a convenient area of Bangkok with a private parking area available on site. Free WiFi is accessible in all public areas. Studio Executive rooms offer balcony.
All air-conditioned rooms here are decorated with luxurious. Each room features a comfortable bed and a seating area at a corner of the room. A flat-screen TV, reading lamps and coffee/tea facilities are provided. The private bathrooms come with free toiletries.
Emporium and EmQuartier Shopping Malls are a 20-minute drive from Metropole Bangkok, while Terminal 21 Department Store is reachable within a 25-minute drive. Camillian Hospital is 1,950 feet and Bangkok Hospital is 2,450 feet away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi International Airport, 14 mi from the property.
Amenities / Features
- Medical Service by Mongkutwattana Hospital
- Certified medical staff on standby 24 Hours
- Free doctor consultation through Telemedecine service
- 2 times Real-Time PCR for COVID-19 test by hospital on day 3-5 and 11-13
- Certificate of clean health after quarantine period
- One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to the hotel
- 3 Meals per day (special set menu)
- 15% discount on laundry service
- Unlimited high speed internet access
- During quarantine you are permitted to smoke on Day 7 at the designated smoking zone or at accommodation with a balcony from day one
- Cleaning service 2 times per week
- Yoga Mat and Dumb bells available on request (first come first served basis)
- Clothes Washing machine & Microwave in all accommodations
Score
3.5/5
Very Good
Based on 4 reviews
2.6 Studio Executive
Positives
Negatives
- I don't really have anything positive to say
- Poor communication, poorly run, late with meal service, often unresponsive to requests
I am a current ASQ guest at the Metrapole Bangkok and my recommendation is too look for another hotel to this one. There is a real problem with language and communication with the staff. Other than the general manager who is only accessible directly through email most of the staff misunderstand any of the communications. The primary hotel communication method is using your cell phone line with a designated WhatsApp link to the front desk. Still with clear instructions they often fail to understand the request, are late to reply or simply forget. Food is particularly poor in choice and quality. They provide set meal times for breakfast lunch and dinner with a 30 minute delivery window. This past week they have been anywhere from 20 mins to 1 hour late. The rooms are very small despite the representation of picture images on line. Unlike other ASQ hotels that also provide an option to order non-ASQ set menus this hotel does not so you cannot for example order a juice, a coke, a burger or something else. You are provided water coffee and tea that's it. There are plenty of other options online and despite the websites claiming book early due to limited capacity this hotel has only one floor being occupied with ASQ guests and this floor is only operating at 60% of its capacity. Other hotels also allow you pre-scheduled outdoor breaks to sit a the pool or a designated area after you've had 2 negative Covid tests (approx 6-8 days)...this hotel makes no such provision and tells you it is set by the Health Minister. Not so I have reviewed the latest updates from the Thai Minister of Health. I STRONGLY RECOMMEND NOT TO USE THIS FACILITY
2.5 Studio Deluxe
PositivesNegatives
- The hotel is sitting on an extremely busy intersection, with traffic noise being deafening day and night . The balcony was dirty and traffic noise was even louder when outside so was unbearable to go out on.
- The food was average , food panda delivery was a must every day and when it was delivered the front desk receptionist would not bring it straight up they would leave it go cold until they brought up the quarantine food rounds .
- The Covid tests they would wake u up at 6:30am for and they film it and it was done by a woman behind a glass screen with her arm stuck through it so you can imagine how gentle it was not.
- Do not stay here I went insane from traffic noise after two weeks.
Don’t stay here. I’ve done four quarantines now and this was by far the worst. Terrible hotel for quarantine
4.4 Studio
Positives
Negatives
- When I first arrived, I noticed how incredibly clean it is! Amazing things inside the room including kitchen equipment and a teeny tiny bathtub but still so worth it! haha
- I noticed the table in here was tiny and I do a lot of design work with a laptop and a monitor. Within my first hour of being here, three lovely Thai women delivered me A GIANT work desk! So amazing.
- I also asked for the food to not be covered in sauce, not fried and rather steamed, etc. and they complied with everything!!!
- They are so, so, kind here. Truly.
- You have WhatsApp access to them daily.
- They deliver 3 meals a day, on time, to your room. There's diff food every day, but as an America coming from Vietnam and someone who is incredibly healthy, the food got old real fast. But it is nice to be able to alter it a bit and order your own food outside! I ordered a TON of fruits and veggies from grab Market. I spent about $50 in the 16 days I was here to make sure I got proper veggies and things.
- I'm so picky like that, though. The food is plenty if you are not worried about nutrients and things :)
- They brought me extra waters and salt and other things I needed!
- The room is small. Prepare. There's very little sunlight, but a big big window. The bathtub is not suitable for a taller person. I am just a mere 5'3" and I'm a small girl. I can fit, but it is not comfortable by any means lol. More so just a place to relax for 10 minutes and do something different.
- The food got old, as said, but you can easily order!
Thank you for answering all my requests Metropole and all of the friendly and (I'm assuming smiling) staff!!! <3 <3 <3
4.7 Studio
Positives
Negatives
- Exceptional staff, TrueVisions US channels, great wifi, high ceilings, good beds, equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, views of street life/canal/market, cold A/C
- Some traffic noise & mosquito
You can't go wrong with 14 worry-free days of being fed and cared for in a clean room with cold AC and a never-ending supply of food. I underestimated the importance of a washer/dryer until I got here--super appreciated! All toiletries were provided with a massive stock of towels, toilet paper and water. Amazingly clean bedding, assortment of pillows, lots of lighting, in-room wifi router, smart TV with 10 English-language movie/show channels, vaulted ceilings (4th floor), comfy chair and views of Bangkok street life, I can even see a local market by the canal boat station. Food is decent with a veg option at every meal. Very happy with our stay so far (only 4 days left!).