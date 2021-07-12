I don't really have anything positive to say

Poor communication, poorly run, late with meal service, often unresponsive to requests

I am a current ASQ guest at the Metrapole Bangkok and my recommendation is too look for another hotel to this one. There is a real problem with language and communication with the staff. Other than the general manager who is only accessible directly through email most of the staff misunderstand any of the communications. The primary hotel communication method is using your cell phone line with a designated WhatsApp link to the front desk. Still with clear instructions they often fail to understand the request, are late to reply or simply forget. Food is particularly poor in choice and quality. They provide set meal times for breakfast lunch and dinner with a 30 minute delivery window. This past week they have been anywhere from 20 mins to 1 hour late. The rooms are very small despite the representation of picture images on line. Unlike other ASQ hotels that also provide an option to order non-ASQ set menus this hotel does not so you cannot for example order a juice, a coke, a burger or something else. You are provided water coffee and tea that's it. There are plenty of other options online and despite the websites claiming book early due to limited capacity this hotel has only one floor being occupied with ASQ guests and this floor is only operating at 60% of its capacity. Other hotels also allow you pre-scheduled outdoor breaks to sit a the pool or a designated area after you've had 2 negative Covid tests (approx 6-8 days)...this hotel makes no such provision and tells you it is set by the Health Minister. Not so I have reviewed the latest updates from the Thai Minister of Health. I STRONGLY RECOMMEND NOT TO USE THIS FACILITY