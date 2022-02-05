Total AQ Hotel Rooms 69 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 45 m² ฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub Internet - Wifi Microwave Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bedroom Suite 60 m² ฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub Family Suites Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Bathtub

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Suite 104 m² ฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub Family Suites Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Vegetarian Meals Washing Machine Work Space

Bathtub

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Three Bedroom Suite 136 m² ฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub Family Suites Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Washing Machine Work Space

Bathtub

Family Suites

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Experience a sense of privacy in a spacious and relaxing room on the terrace hours a day with a nights detention stay at the Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok

Amenities / Features 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package

2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package

24 hours stand by nursing service

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)

The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package

Airport pick up by SIXT Limousine

All Rooms with private balcony

Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)

Kitchenette with cutlery set

Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay

Smart TV

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet

Welcome snack and drink

2 bottles of drinking water per day per person

20% off laundry service

20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe

Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.

Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package

***Regulations can be changed at any time according to the Government policy***

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 21 reviews Rating 11 Excellent 8 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 2 Terrible 🇹🇭 Pornchai O-charoenrat Arrived on 18/03/2022 0.6 Deluxe Room Positives Nothing Negatives I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.

After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.

This is unacceptable. Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything. The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend. 🇹🇭 Kate Roe Arrived on 06/01/2022 4.8 One Bedroom Suite Positives Spacious room (60sqm)

Mindful staffs

Netflix and good food Negatives The room was not luxurious but very clean I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs. 🇫🇷 Marie Arrived on 25/01/2022 0.5 Deluxe Room Positives DO NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS Negatives DO NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me 🇹🇭 Thunista K Arrived on 20/01/2022 4.0 One Bedroom Suite Positives Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.

The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.

Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time

Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.

Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.

Thai Food is very good. Negatives They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.

The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.

. Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for. I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please ) 🇺🇸 Tanya Inta Arrived on 08/01/2022 4.7 Three Bedroom Suite Positives Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good Negatives 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better. We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice. 🇩🇪 Miriam Wilezich Arrived on 12/12/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter

hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter

Orga im Hotel war gut.

Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top. 🇹🇭 Rachaniphorn Ngotngamwong Arrived on 03/11/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended! Negatives Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good. It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay. 🇬🇧 Julian Djura Smith Arrived on 19/10/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Staff helpful

Food on time Negatives Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area

Expensive

Food is poor Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons I only did this because I had to 🇹🇭 Porntip Wasinpornchai Arrived on 15/10/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Spacious room with a big balcony.

Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.

Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.

Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.

A variety of hot food served on time with big portion. Negatives Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok. I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left. 🇩🇪 THOMAS VOLCKMANN Arrived on 10/10/2021 4.9 One Bedroom Suite I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good. 🇹🇭 Porntip Was Arrived on 15/10/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.

Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air. Negatives Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow. I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay. 🇹🇭 Ishya Silpikul Arrived on 01/10/2021 3.8 One Bedroom Suite Positives Great food

Great service Negatives Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great. 🇨🇦 Naomi’s Tomczak Arrived on 25/08/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Internet was extremely reliable and vast

Food was varied and tasty Negatives As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person. This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience. 🇧🇪 Guy De Ruysscher Arrived on 19/06/2021 4.7 One Bedroom Suite Positives Spacious room

Plenty of choice on menu and good variety

Hospital staff was very friendly

Check-in and check out very professionally

Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done. 🇮🇹 Pollino Antonio Arrived on 15/07/2021 4.4 Three Bedroom Suite Positives nice clean with plenty of space for a family of 4 ( 2 adults 2 children 11 and 15 years old) Negatives only very minor issues with maintenance The staff of the hotel is very professional, the food provided is good with plenty of fruit. Our experience was positive, if needed we definitely stay again in this hotel for quarantine. 🇹🇭 Sopaphan Pruekvimolphan Arrived on 21/07/2021 4.4 One Bedroom Suite Positives Specious room with balcony.

Fully equipped with microwave, washer/dryer, etc

Great services by the staff.

Stringent measures for disease control.

Various choices of food. Negatives Room facing expressway, quite noisy. Very comfortable stay with specious room and all the appliances (washer, dryer, microwave, etc.) With balcony, I can maintain daily exercise routine. The service was great by attentive staff. Varieties of food, good for both locals and foreigners. Plenty to choose from different daily menus, including vegetarians. One point to make sure is to get the room not facing the expressway as it’s quite noisy. 🇲🇾 Chew Meng Arrived on 11/07/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives at least 3 options for food and have both Thai and western option

HUGE BALCONY, really huge and amazing, totally worth it for the balcony If you are looking for somewhere that has balcony and worth the money - this is the hotel you should choose. The service is pretty phenomenal as well. 🇳🇱 Benjamin Haitsma Arrived on 10/07/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives Spacious room

Good food with a lot of choice

Good staff-occupant communication

Very COVID-safe

Balcony is good to have

Cleaning materials Negatives WiFi was unstable

Service was a bit slow sometimes

Portion sizes of food varied, some meals were large, some not so much... If you have a large appetite I recommend bringing some extra food with you or order some from outside Overall my experience was very good (also as a minor, may that be the case for you). Staff was very friendly and helpful, yet always 'to the point'. WiFi was a bit frustrating at times, bring a book or something else just in case. 🇺🇸 Heidi Lynn Rhodes Arrived on 13/07/2021 4.3 One Bedroom Suite Positives The view of the city from the balcony was nice.

Being able to open the slider doors and stand on the balcony was really pleasant.

The space was nice -- having two rooms made it feel almost like a normal home. Negatives The bathtub water did not get very hot. It could have been much warmer. My stay was lovely. Because the room had so much space, I was able to keep busy. I purchased a yoga mat and followed yoga sessions online - plenty of room in the family room for that. The bathroom was huge with a nice shower and large bathtub - but I'll confess that I used the kettle to boil water to make the tub water hotter. My time went quickly, the meals I ordered from a list of 3 (or from the vegetarian menu) turned up on time, the wi-fi kept up almost all of the time, and I would recommend the hotel for other guests serving quarantine. 🇬🇧 Christopher Sweeney Arrived on 05/05/2021 4.8 Three Bedroom Suite Positives Very comfortable Negatives Noisy motorway also the finished on furniture. Erred touch ups Overall a very pleasant stay .....................................................................,,,,........,,,,,,,,,,,,.

