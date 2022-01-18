총 AQ 호텔 객실 140 침실
파트너 병원 Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital
Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station 옆에 위치한 The Platinum Suite는 무료 무선 인터넷을 갖춘 객실을 제공합니다. 수완 나품 공항에서 15 분 거리에 있습니다.
각 객실은 발코니, 케이블 TV 및 에어컨을 갖추고 있습니다.
호텔에서 무료 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
1.7 Standard Twin Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
긍정적 네거티브
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
긍정적
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.