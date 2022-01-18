총 AQ 호텔 객실 140 침실 파트너 병원 Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 플래티넘 스위트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 플래티넘 스위트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station 옆에 위치한 The Platinum Suite는 무료 무선 인터넷을 갖춘 객실을 제공합니다. 수완 나품 공항에서 15 분 거리에 있습니다. 각 객실은 발코니, 케이블 TV 및 에어컨을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔에서 무료 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다.

