Total AQ Hotel Rooms 40 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Mongkut Wattana
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 49 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor in a prioritized manner, and Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Suite with Balcony 40m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Suite with Balcony 48m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- HDMI Cable
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Family Suite 90m²
฿90,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor พร้อมให้ผู้เข้าพักสัมผัสวิถีชีวิตในตัวเมืองกรุงเทพฯ ในทำเลใกล้ห้างสรรพสินค้า ร้านอาหาร และบาร์ ที่พักแห่งนี้มีสระว่ายน้ำบนชั้นดาดฟ้าพร้อมเก้าอี้อาบแดด รวมถึงห้องพักพร้อมเฟอร์นิเจอร์ครบครันและบริการอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (WiFi) ฟรี
ห้องพักทุกห้องที่โรงแรมแห่งนี้มีโทรทัศน์จอแบน ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี ห้องพักทุกห้องที่ Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor มีเครื่องปรับอากาศและโต๊ะทำงาน
ที่พักให้บริการห้องซาวน่า
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lorang อยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การประชุมแห่งชาติสิริกิติ์ 2.8 กิโลเมตร ส่วนสนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไป 19 กิโลเมตร
Amenities / Features
- Certified medical staff on standby 24 Hours
- Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5 (Package 7 , 10 days)
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5, 11 (Package 14 days)
- Transportation between Mongkut Wattana hospital and residence Complimentary initial assessment
- Certificate of clean health after quarantine period
- Hi speed wifi, working desk, safety box, fully equipped kitchenette, washing machine, separate living room, large bathroom with bathtub, shower and Balcony
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee
- Morning and afternoon snacks
- One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International airport to the residence
- Netflix access
- Yoga mat available (on request)
- 3 Meals per day (special set menu)
- 15% discount on laundry service
- Cleaning service 2 times per stay except for 14 days package no cleaning
- Surgical face mask, hand gel, thermometer checks and Aspira's Stay Safe elevated cleaning protocols
Score
3.6/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Aspira Hana Residence Thong LorSEE ALL REVIEWS
2.7 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives Negatives
- Management that don’t tell the truth
Extremely disappointed with this hotel cheated me out of 13,000 THB. Never before in all my time coming to Thailand have I had to pay everything up front normally just deposit. Anyway paid for 14 days quarantine but 2 weeks before my stay the government changed it to 10 days or 7 days. I asked for a refund on the overpayment and was told when I arrive. Anyway once I arrived I was told it would be during my stay. On the second week I asked again and was told 15 days after I checked out I would get my refund by this time I smelt a rat. Anyway I have now been checked out 17 days I asked for my refund via email as you cannot call or make contact with the hotel they answered my email and asked for my bank details a third time of asking. Still no payment 5 days after asking me and now ignoring all correspondence. And emails. The most unprofessional hotel I have ever had any dealings with and complete cheats and liars. Extremely disappointed in being cheated out of money owed to me by this hotel.
2.5 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- お部屋はまぁまぁ広く、ベランダに出れるしタバコも吸えるので良かった。
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、洗濯機、お皿、バスタブ等あり。
- コップはプラスティック。
- 全体的に古い感じ。ところどころに髪の毛が残っていて掃除不足を感じる。
- バスタオル、シーツなども古めで掛け布団のカバーは破れていた。
- バスタブがあるのは良いが、お湯の出が悪くぬるい。
- 食事は4種類から選べるが、飽きるし同じメニューでも毎回内容が違う。
- 値段が高い割りに、食事内容が残念すぎる。
10月1日で滞在10日以上経っていたため、早く退所できたが返金の連絡がまだない。
デリバリーは臨機応変に対応してくれて良かった。
早く隔離無しで往来できるようにならないと、どこにも行けないのでこまる。
3.6 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Balcony
- Washing machine
- Microwave
- Large fridge.
- No cleaning
- Food good but is repetitive
I was pleased with asq, good to have a balcony to get outside although the view wasn’t good. Microwave very handy as food always arrived cold. And didn’t always want to eat as soon as it arrived. Handy to have a washing machine. I do think there should be cleaning products in the room to clean yourself and a dust pan and brush to seep floor would have been good.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Very comfortable, everything is in the room, enough space for everything.
- Food was not tasty, and was not very fresh. some of it was ok. First week no fruits.
The hotel is in quite neighborhood, personal is very friendly. Comfortable and cozy. Very good 👍 🙏
3.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Very nice room, enough space for everything I need.
- Horrible cold food. Very small portions. Options for vegetarians are a joke.
Good room, quite and cozy.
I was promised a sunrise or sunset view, but it didn’t happened. Food is horrible.
Arranging delivery. But it can only be delivered is certain time. Not comfortable
4.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- comfort, WiFi, food choice
I have now stayed here twice, the second time I didn't even look at other options. And I would stay again if I needed to. This place provides everything I need.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Communication was top notch. Since you’re stuck in the room, to me, this was most important!
- Had some trouble with the internet a few times during important meetings. It was addressed and corrected.
My husband and I were happy with this hotel.
Pros: Communication (Be sure to also get the Line id for whomever you are initially exchanging emails with)
Food (Western Asian and Vegetarian meal available) Also had bakery items, fruit, and iced/hot drinks)
Room (Very clean, not super new but not outdated either)
Cons: PCR Test (Be prepared to be VERY uncomfortable but I a guess this is unavoidable)
WiFi (Spotty at times, once it went completely off but they brought an Ethernet cord to compensate)