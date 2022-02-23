Wi-Fi

It was a bearable stay but I will not return. Mostly because it's a very very noisy place, adjacent and directly fronting Rama9, a 10-lane busy highway that never stops. The food is plenty but usually cold, only lunch was hot sometimes. I asked them to clean my room after the first COVID test but they said no. The staff are friendly but obviously afraid and also limited by government COVID rules, for example the exercise/walking promise was canceled by stricter health rules. Deliveries from outside (except fresh food) are allowed and will be put in front of your door together with lunch or dinner. Immediate delivery is available for an extra fee. WiFi is fast and stable. My room provided 2 double beds and a small desk. No space to exercise, no sofa. This is not the "fault" of the hotel, as I was the one to choose the room, though. I'm simply mentioning it as being confined to life on the bed for 10 or 14 days is really tedious. There was a small balcony with metal grills, half of it occupied by the aircon unit. Not enough space to place a chair, and anyway you wouldn't stay longer than 5 minutes because of the highway noise.