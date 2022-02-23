Total AQ Hotel Rooms 61 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 26m²
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 27m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Room 29m²
฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite Room 54m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Set in Bangkok, 3.1 miles from Arab Street, The Kinn offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, a bar and a shared lounge. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.
The hotel offers a à la carte or American breakfast.
A business centre and ironing facilities are available at The Kinn.
Central Embassy is 3.7 miles from the accommodation, while Pratunam Market is 3.7 miles away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 16.2 miles from The Kinn.
Amenities / Features
- Room with Balcony, kettle and refrigerator.
- 3 meals per day. (Thai food, Vegetarian, don’t have halal food)
- Transportation from airport to hotel.
- 24 hrs. Nursing.
- Cleaning Service (After the COVID-19 Test is Negative).
- 2 times COVID-19 check-up.
- Internet Wifi Access.
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 15 reviews
If you were a guest at The Kinn Bangkok Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Kinn Bangkok HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- price of the package was ok
- small balcony so at least you can go outside
- hotel location is convenient
- not environmental friendly: so much plastic waste each time meals are served
- no international channels on the TV
unfortunately there wasn't enough time for me to get a new Thailand pass with much more favorable Test and Go entry I was stucked under the AQ 7 days program
I will avoid in future a long-term quarantine because you can't do anything and are prisoned inside the hotel room.
I spend my quarantine sleep longtime and do some work on the laptop.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Clean
- comfortable
- Good food
The staff were very helpful and friendly. This is a great value for money place. It is next to the highway but I was on other side of the hotel so no noise problem.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Everything was great.
- Helpful personnel.
- Tasty food.
- Clean room.
- All things considering Covid was taken care of.
- Very responsive to e-mails.
- Employees speak good English.
Great and helpful personnel. Room was clean and it had everything needed for one night. Recommend to anyone.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ich hatte Gott sei Dank ein Zimmer mit balkon.personal sehr hilfsbereit und essen überraschend gut.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- I cancelled due to a small personal injury. I submitted the doctor statements to the hotel.
- They refunded my room/deposit after 6 days with no problem.
- I will visit the hotel on my next rip.
I am giving a " 5 " stars because I cancelled due to a small personal injury.
I submitted the doctor statements to the hotel.
They refunded my room and deposited after 6 days with no problem.
I will visit the hotel on my next rip.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Everything was perfect. The transfer and the test was very fast.
- Room and bathroom was extremly clear. The bed was comfortable and the room was quiet. Dinner and breakfast were good, fresh, delicious. I checked out before lunch because I got my negative pcr-result at 11am. :)
- Only 1 problem:
- 1. I stayed only 1 night in the hotel because more night was impossible, because it is an AQ-hotel...
I'm sad because a lots of my friends cancelled their Thailand-holiday during the last days because Thailand cancelled the Test&Go system. :(
They are vaccinated, twice tested and healthy and we all love Thailand! Why don't you want them to visit Thailand? :(
3.4 Deluxe Room
Nothing to complain about. The procedure including airport pickup, pcr - test and hotel registration was done in about one hour. Friendly staff at the reception.
4.8 Executive Room
Positives
Negatives
- Microwave in room, Smoking on balcony only. Comfortable double bed, good power shower.
Very professional from the start, Transport waiting at the airport.
Nurse waiting at the hotel. Good air conditioning in room , clean tidy and fresh . Small balcony for smoking, slippers, dressing gown, soap, shampoo included.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Wi-Fi
- Courteous staff
- Clean
- Very noisy (directly next to 10lane highway)
- No cleaning for 10 days
- No change of towels for 10 days
- No change of bed for 10 days
- Food cold 9 out of 10 times
- "balcony" is a joke, half is occupied by aircon, and incredibly noisy
It was a bearable stay but I will not return. Mostly because it's a very very noisy place, adjacent and directly fronting Rama9, a 10-lane busy highway that never stops. The food is plenty but usually cold, only lunch was hot sometimes.
I asked them to clean my room after the first COVID test but they said no.
The staff are friendly but obviously afraid and also limited by government COVID rules, for example the exercise/walking promise was canceled by stricter health rules.
Deliveries from outside (except fresh food) are allowed and will be put in front of your door together with lunch or dinner. Immediate delivery is available for an extra fee.
WiFi is fast and stable. My room provided 2 double beds and a small desk. No space to exercise, no sofa. This is not the "fault" of the hotel, as I was the one to choose the room, though. I'm simply mentioning it as being confined to life on the bed for 10 or 14 days is really tedious.
There was a small balcony with metal grills, half of it occupied by the aircon unit. Not enough space to place a chair, and anyway you wouldn't stay longer than 5 minutes because of the highway noise.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff was very friendly and helpful
- Room was comfortable
- Very clean
- Small balcony for sitting outside
- Easy to do your own laundry
- Staff helped IMMEDIATELY when I had any problem
- Vegetarian meals were good - I recommend the fried spicy tofu
- Plenty of water and supplies
- Great value for money
- Hot water works well
- There could be more variety in the vegetarian meals.
This ASQ is a great value for money. Ask for a south-facing room.
4.7 Executive Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very clean. Staff very friendly and helpful. Room well prepared with snacks, water, tea, coffee, sugar, vleaning materials etc.
- Food is very repetitive. Sometimes they would have have western options on the menu which was nice but not all the time. Room service menu is very limited.
Overall good experience. Staff are very helpful and friendly. Rooms are clean and comfortable. Food is adequate but more variety and Western options need to be available.
3.0 Executive Room
PositivesNegatives
- Cold breakfast
- Old bread
- Small balcony with bars
My second day and I hope for improvement. If I'm gonna stay here 13 night more, then atleast I could get some fresh breakfast. Comes stonecold with bread roasted 2-3 hours before. So far for the price it's a thumbs down. Let's see the other days
4.3 Executive Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very friendly staff.
- Possibility to order from 7-11.
- WIFI was very good, no problems making video calls.
- The rooms in the front are very noisy. The highway is only a couple of metres away.
- I liked the food, but only in the beginning. You get a menu with options to choose from every day, but the 3 choices for breakfast are the same every day. That what they call "American breakfast" is really below average. What is left is rice, something I usually don't eat for breakfast.
- Maybe the biggest disadvantage is the lack of an outdoor recreation area. No possibility to walk outside, something other hotels do have.
The most important thing is that I survived the 10 days. If I would ever had to do this again I would try to find something where I could exercise or walk more. 10 days in a small room without exercise is just a bit too much.
4.8 Junior Room
Positives
Negatives
- very clean room
- staff is helpful
- comfortable bed
- this is not a negative for me but something to keep in mind if you look for quite stay this might be not a place for you my room was near a highway and is noisy especially on daytime, maybe the rooms on the opposite side of the highway are quieter
i would happily recommend this hotel very clean rooms spacious and have a nice restaurant on the first floor the staff are very friendly and helpful
4.4 Junior Room
Happy to have chosen this hotel. Nice clean rooms. Everything is working good and seems new. Food is good and varied, and is served on time. Friendly and professional staff. I recommend The Kinn for ASQ stay.