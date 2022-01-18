รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 140 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ เดอะแพลตตินั่มสวีท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ เดอะแพลตตินั่มสวีท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

The Platinum Suite ตั้งอยู่ข้างสถานีรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ตลิงค์รามคำแหงให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี ห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ 15 นาที แต่ละห้องมีระเบียงโทรทัศน์พร้อมช่องรายการเคเบิลและเครื่องปรับอากาศ มีที่จอดรถฟรีที่โรงแรม

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง