รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 140 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital
The Platinum Suite ตั้งอยู่ข้างสถานีรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ตลิงค์รามคำแหงให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี ห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ 15 นาที
แต่ละห้องมีระเบียงโทรทัศน์พร้อมช่องรายการเคเบิลและเครื่องปรับอากาศ
มีที่จอดรถฟรีที่โรงแรม
คะแนน
2.9/5
เฉลี่ย
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
1.7 Standard Twin Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
แง่บวก
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.