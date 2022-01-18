BANGKOK TEST & GO

เดอะแพลตตินั่มสวีท

Bangkok
7.4
คะแนนจาก
676
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

The Platinum Suite ตั้งอยู่ข้างสถานีรถไฟฟ้าแอร์พอร์ตลิงค์รามคำแหงให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี ห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ 15 นาที

แต่ละห้องมีระเบียงโทรทัศน์พร้อมช่องรายการเคเบิลและเครื่องปรับอากาศ

มีที่จอดรถฟรีที่โรงแรม

🇵🇭John Prieto

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
เชิงลบ
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
แง่บวก     
  • Near airport
เชิงลบ
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
แง่บวก     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

