Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec La Suite Platine de manière prioritaire, et La Suite Platine percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Situé à côté de la station Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link, l'établissement The Platinum Suite propose des chambres dotées d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite. Il se trouve à 15 minutes de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi. Chaque chambre dispose d'un balcon, d'une télévision par câble et de la climatisation. Un parking gratuit est disponible à l'hôtel.

