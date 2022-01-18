Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 140 Chambres
Situé à côté de la station Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link, l'établissement The Platinum Suite propose des chambres dotées d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite. Il se trouve à 15 minutes de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi.
Chaque chambre dispose d'un balcon, d'une télévision par câble et de la climatisation.
Un parking gratuit est disponible à l'hôtel.
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
Positifs Négatifs
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
Positifs
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.
