La Suite Platine - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
676 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
The Platinum Suite - Image 0
The Platinum Suite - Image 1
The Platinum Suite - Image 2
The Platinum Suite - Image 3
The Platinum Suite - Image 4
The Platinum Suite - Image 5
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 140 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec La Suite Platine de manière prioritaire, et La Suite Platine percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Situé à côté de la station Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link, l'établissement The Platinum Suite propose des chambres dotées d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite. Il se trouve à 15 minutes de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi.

Chaque chambre dispose d'un balcon, d'une télévision par câble et de la climatisation.

Un parking gratuit est disponible à l'hôtel.

But
2.9/5
Moyenne
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
1
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
1
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de La Suite Platine , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇵🇭John Prieto

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Positifs     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
Négatifs
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
Positifs     
  • Near airport
Négatifs
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

Révisé le 04/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
Positifs     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

