A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
346 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, A-ONE offers 4-star accommodations with a gym and free Wi-Fi in public areas. It features free shuttle to the metro station.

Close to Sukhumvit Road with its variety of shopping complexes and Ratchadaphisek's nightlife strip, it is also near the Bangkok metro system.

Rooms at A-ONE are designed with a modern feel and contemporary furnishings. The spacious rooms come with a glass window separating the bathroom and sleeping area.

After a long day of work or play, indulge with a session at the spa with its traditional Thai massages and body treatments. You can also recharge with a work-out at the fully equipped fitness center that also has an outdoor swimming pool.

Relax with a drink and beautiful music at the Piano Lounge or enjoy an international buffet spread at Gondola Restaurant. There is also a bakery where you can get delicious homemade breads and pastries.

Amenities / Features

  • One-way Airport transfer from Airport (BKK or DMK) to A-ONE Bangkok Hotel with social distancing standard
  • Total of 2 times COVID-19 screening test (RT-CPR)
  • Doctor's consultation via video call
  • 24 hours nurse standby at hotel.
  • 24 hours emergency ambulance service
  • Full board meal, breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access.
  • TV with international channels
  • 15% discount for F&B and laundry service
  • Face mask, alcohol gel and digital thermometor in room
  • Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient's release
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇫🇮Jouko Jalmari Heikkonen

Reviewed on 24/02/2022
Arrived on 08/02/2022
4.7 Premier Room City View
Positives
  • Everything works!
Negatives
  • Last morning no breakfast

Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite.

🇬🇧Keith Rhodes

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 20/12/2021
4.3 Premier Room City View
Positives
  • Met at airport on time and very good car/driver
  • Hotel reception - excellent
  • Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient
  • Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities
Negatives
  • When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception.

Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight.

🇸🇬Jingdu Chua

Reviewed on 04/07/2021
Arrived on 15/06/2021
3.9 Premier Room City View
Positives
  • Comfortable and Functional
Negatives
  • English may be a challenge

The staff tries to make it comfortable for you. And you can feel their efforts. They may not make it clear on what is available (room cleaning, extra pillows), but you can tell that they make it a point to make you comfortable.

Address / Map

9 ,New Petchburi Road, Soi Soonvijai 4, Huai Khwang, 10320 Bangkok, Thailand

