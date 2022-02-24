Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, A-ONE offers 4-star accommodations with a gym and free Wi-Fi in public areas. It features free shuttle to the metro station. Close to Sukhumvit Road with its variety of shopping complexes and Ratchadaphisek's nightlife strip, it is also near the Bangkok metro system. Rooms at A-ONE are designed with a modern feel and contemporary furnishings. The spacious rooms come with a glass window separating the bathroom and sleeping area. After a long day of work or play, indulge with a session at the spa with its traditional Thai massages and body treatments. You can also recharge with a work-out at the fully equipped fitness center that also has an outdoor swimming pool. Relax with a drink and beautiful music at the Piano Lounge or enjoy an international buffet spread at Gondola Restaurant. There is also a bakery where you can get delicious homemade breads and pastries.

Amenities / Features One-way Airport transfer from Airport (BKK or DMK) to A-ONE Bangkok Hotel with social distancing standard

Total of 2 times COVID-19 screening test (RT-CPR)

Doctor's consultation via video call

24 hours nurse standby at hotel.

24 hours emergency ambulance service

Full board meal, breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access.

TV with international channels

15% discount for F&B and laundry service

Face mask, alcohol gel and digital thermometor in room

Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient's release

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 3 reviews 🇫🇮 Jouko Jalmari Heikkonen Arrived on 08/02/2022 4.7 Premier Room City View Positives Everything works! Negatives Last morning no breakfast Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite. 🇬🇧 Keith Rhodes Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.3 Premier Room City View Positives Met at airport on time and very good car/driver

Hotel reception - excellent

Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient

Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities Negatives When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception. Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight. 🇸🇬 Jingdu Chua Arrived on 15/06/2021 3.9 Premier Room City View Positives Comfortable and Functional Negatives English may be a challenge The staff tries to make it comfortable for you. And you can feel their efforts. They may not make it clear on what is available (room cleaning, extra pillows), but you can tell that they make it a point to make you comfortable.

Hotel Offer Brochure