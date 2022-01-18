Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 140 Schlafzimmer Partnerkrankenhaus Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Die Platinum Suite , und Die Platinum Suite wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Die Platinum Suite befindet sich neben der BTS Airport Link Station Ramkamheang und bietet Zimmer mit kostenfreiem WLAN. Es ist 15 Minuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt. Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen Balkon, einen TV mit Kabelkanälen und eine Klimaanlage. Kostenlose Parkplätze stehen am Hotel zur Verfügung.

ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels