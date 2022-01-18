BANGKOK TEST & GO

Die Platinum Suite - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
676 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
The Platinum Suite - Image 0
The Platinum Suite - Image 1
The Platinum Suite - Image 2
The Platinum Suite - Image 3
The Platinum Suite - Image 4
The Platinum Suite - Image 5
+19 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
3 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 140 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Die Platinum Suite , und Die Platinum Suite wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Die Platinum Suite befindet sich neben der BTS Airport Link Station Ramkamheang und bietet Zimmer mit kostenfreiem WLAN. Es ist 15 Minuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt.

Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen Balkon, einen TV mit Kabelkanälen und eine Klimaanlage.

Kostenlose Parkplätze stehen am Hotel zur Verfügung.

ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
2.9/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 3 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
1
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Die Platinum Suite , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Die Platinum Suite
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇵🇭John Prieto

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Positiv     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
Negative
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
Positiv     
  • Near airport
Negative
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

Bewertet am 04/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
Positiv     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

Partnerhotels

Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
424 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Green Bells Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
796 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
346 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Metropole Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
698 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Kinn Bangkok Hotel
8.9
Bewertung mit
82 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira Hana Residenz Thong Lor
8.3
Bewertung mit
199 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grande Centerpoint Hotel Sukhumvit 55
9
Bewertung mit
1039 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SC Park Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU