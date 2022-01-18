Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 140 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital
Die Platinum Suite befindet sich neben der BTS Airport Link Station Ramkamheang und bietet Zimmer mit kostenfreiem WLAN. Es ist 15 Minuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt.
Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen Balkon, einen TV mit Kabelkanälen und eine Klimaanlage.
Kostenlose Parkplätze stehen am Hotel zur Verfügung.
1.7 Standard Twin Room
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.
