BANGKOK TEST & GO

SC Park Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
190 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
SC Park Hotel - Image 0
SC Park Hotel - Image 1
SC Park Hotel - Image 2
SC Park Hotel - Image 3
SC Park Hotel - Image 4
SC Park Hotel - Image 5
+38 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
3 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Praram 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿7,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 64
฿9,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Suite 96
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

SC Park Hotel is located in Bangkok, a 15-minute drive from Ramkamhean Mall. It features 3 dining options, an outdoor swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with a cable TV.

Rooms at SC Park are fitted with modern Thai décor and warm lighting. Included in each room are a minibar, electric kettle and private bathroom with a shower.

Available for all-day dining, @22 Restaurant serves international dishes. Chinese food can be enjoyed at East Ocean Chinese Restaurant, while freshly baked pastries are available at Coffee’n Cream.

Guests can work out at the fitness centre or make travel bookings at the tour desk. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can also assist with luggage storage and ticketing services.

Park SC Hotel offers free parking, and is a 20-minute drive from the Thailand Cultural Centre. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • COVID-19 testing
  • Free video call with doctor
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • 3 meals per day (choose from selected menu)
  • Free tea and coffee in the room
  • High Speed Internet
  • Private bathroom
  • TV with cable network
  • Air purifier
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • 20% discount for food at @22 Restaurant (except 3 meals package)
  • 20% discount for laundry service
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
2
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at SC Park Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR SC Park Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇪Klodwald Albiez

Reviewed on 24/02/2022
Arrived on 08/02/2022
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
Negatives
  • There was no negative point at all

In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John

🇹🇭Thitima Freyaldenhoven

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 05/01/2022
3.1 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Overall was ok
Negatives
  • The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.

I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.

🇩🇪Gehle Helmut August

Reviewed on 02/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room

smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

474 Praditmanutham Rd., Wangthonglang, Bangkok , Thailand., 10310 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
rating with
5056 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
308 reviews
From ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
rating with
509 reviews
From ฿-1
The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor
8.3
rating with
403 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
8.1
rating with
424 reviews
From ฿-1
The Kinn Bangkok Hotel
8.9
rating with
82 reviews
From ฿-1
Metro Point Bangkok
7.3
rating with
486 reviews
From ฿-1
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel
8.1
rating with
346 reviews
From ฿-1
130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok
8.2
rating with
794 reviews
From ฿-1
Synsiri Ladprao 130
7.4
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
The Platinum Suite
7.4
rating with
676 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU