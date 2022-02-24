Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Praram 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿7,500 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite 64 m² ฿9,000 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Luxury Suite 96 m² ฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

SC Park Hotel is located in Bangkok, a 15-minute drive from Ramkamhean Mall. It features 3 dining options, an outdoor swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with a cable TV. Rooms at SC Park are fitted with modern Thai décor and warm lighting. Included in each room are a minibar, electric kettle and private bathroom with a shower. Available for all-day dining, @22 Restaurant serves international dishes. Chinese food can be enjoyed at East Ocean Chinese Restaurant, while freshly baked pastries are available at Coffee’n Cream. Guests can work out at the fitness centre or make travel bookings at the tour desk. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can also assist with luggage storage and ticketing services. Park SC Hotel offers free parking, and is a 20-minute drive from the Thailand Cultural Centre. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 testing

Free video call with doctor

24-hour standby nursing service

3 meals per day (choose from selected menu)

Free tea and coffee in the room

High Speed Internet

Private bathroom

TV with cable network

Air purifier

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport

20% discount for food at @22 Restaurant (except 3 meals package)

20% discount for laundry service

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages

Score 3.7 /5 Very Good Based on 3 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 2 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible SC Park Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR SC Park Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Klodwald Albiez Arrived on 08/02/2022 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying ! Negatives There was no negative point at all In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John 🇹🇭 Thitima Freyaldenhoven Arrived on 05/01/2022 3.1 Deluxe Room Positives Overall was ok Negatives The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night. I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night. 🇩🇪 Gehle Helmut August Arrived on 14/11/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down

Hotel Offer Brochure