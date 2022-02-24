Total AQ Hotel Rooms 80 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Praram 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32m²
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 64m²
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxury Suite 96m²
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
SC Park Hotel is located in Bangkok, a 15-minute drive from Ramkamhean Mall. It features 3 dining options, an outdoor swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with a cable TV.
Rooms at SC Park are fitted with modern Thai décor and warm lighting. Included in each room are a minibar, electric kettle and private bathroom with a shower.
Available for all-day dining, @22 Restaurant serves international dishes. Chinese food can be enjoyed at East Ocean Chinese Restaurant, while freshly baked pastries are available at Coffee’n Cream.
Guests can work out at the fitness centre or make travel bookings at the tour desk. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can also assist with luggage storage and ticketing services.
Park SC Hotel offers free parking, and is a 20-minute drive from the Thailand Cultural Centre. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 testing
- Free video call with doctor
- 24-hour standby nursing service
- 3 meals per day (choose from selected menu)
- Free tea and coffee in the room
- High Speed Internet
- Private bathroom
- TV with cable network
- Air purifier
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
- 20% discount for food at @22 Restaurant (except 3 meals package)
- 20% discount for laundry service
Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 3 reviews
If you were a guest at SC Park Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR SC Park HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
- There was no negative point at all
In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John
3.1 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
- The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.
I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.
3.6 Deluxe Room
smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down