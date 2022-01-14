Total AQ Hotel Rooms 364 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Sukhumvit hospital

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Signature Deluxe 40 m² ฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Bathtub
Family Suites
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Smoking Rooms Available
Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Executive Suite 70 m² ฿53,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿26,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Bathtub
Living Room
Microwave

Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Family Suite 110 m² ฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿45,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿26,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Kitchen
Washing Machine

Conveniently located in a luxurious area of Bangkok, Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 features an outdoor pool and a terrace where guests can relax after their long tiring day. Delicious foods are served daily at the restaurant on site. All air-conditioned rooms feature a satellite flat-screen TV and en suite bathroom with free toiletries. Some units come with a seating area for guests' comfort. Staff are 24-hour available to service all guests at the front desk. Laundry and daily maid services are also provided. Guests staying at this property can easily reach Thong Lo BTS Skytrain Station within a 10-minute walk or with a complimentary tuk-tuk shuttle service. There are several shopping malls, such as The Emporium and The EmQuartier, located nearby. Camillian Hospital is 950 yards away, while Suvarnabhumi International Airport is 14.3 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features Airport pick up service by hotel limousine on arrival day

Walk in shower & bath tub with automatic washlet

Wi-Fi Internet

48 International, 16 Japanese TV Channel

Netflix (optional, subject to available)

Welcome snacks and soft drinks in the room

4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in the room

Real time PCR for COVID-19 on Day 1 Day 7 and Day 13

24 Hours standby nursing service

Free transportation to hospital 24 hours service

Chinese and Japanese speaking staffs both of Hotel and Hospital

Exercise equipment for rental (optional, subject to available)

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 19 reviews Rating 12 Excellent 6 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Grande Centre Point Hotel Sukhumvit 55 SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇦🇺 Jarrod Roberts Arrived on 29/12/2021 5.0 Signature Deluxe Positives Room was very comfortable and complete. Room service was very good. Processing time very quick. Negatives Sukhumvit Hospital covid tests more severe than others, but given the stakes, fair enough. Greqt option. Pure class and luxury test and go. Amazing staff. Would use again for sure. Yes more expensive than others but you get whst you pay for. Recommend. 🇹🇭 Ratnaporn Siriamornsarp Arrived on 29/12/2005 4.8 Executive Suite Right from the airport up to the stay the hotel service was commendable. I would recommend this hotel. 🇨🇭 Daniel Andre Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.8 Signature Deluxe Positives Super clean rooms

Comfort luxury beds

Good AC

Quick PCR test

Friendly personell

6 Hours PCR analysis We arrived early (05.00) in BKK with two kids for the test and go package. Pickup from airport was quick. No problem for hotel to let us check in at arrival 8.00. We checked in, went to 4th floor for PCR testing and the into our rooms. Perfect rooms with a connection door between since we were 4 persons. Went to bed after the long flight. 14.00 reception called and said the test were negative and we were free to go. I really recommend this hotel. Comfort rooms with sofa, desk and a small dining area. 🇬🇧 Brian Meitiner Arrived on 09/12/2021 3.9 Signature Deluxe Positives Efficient Negatives Had to ask for my pcr test result Pickup at the airport was smooth, hotel was waiting to do my PCR test, then straight to my room. Next day I waited and then phoned reception to see when my results would come and they were already there. I feel they should have informed me. 🇮🇩 Antonius Antonius Arrived on 10/12/2021 5.0 Signature Deluxe Positives Staff for reservation was highly helpful and responsive. Clean and spacious room. Seemless transfer from airport to hotel. And PCR was done at the hotel upon arrival 🇨🇦 Mike Henderson Arrived on 06/12/2021 0.5 Signature Deluxe Positives I used to enjoy this hotel chain Negatives Gave me the wrong paperwork Grande Centre Point Ploenchit is listed on the Grande Centre Point website as an ASQ hotel but it’s not listed as an automatic option here. Why not? I had booked my trip to Thailand starting at this hotel but Thailand Pass rejected my application because of this hotel’s improper letter of ASQ reservation. My trip had to be cancelled and I lost hundreds of dollars. Now I have just booked a new flight only to find out that Thailand had just cancelled the Thailand Pass booking system hours earlier. So I’ve lost hundreds more. Thailand, I used to love you but I’m so bitter now that I’m looking for a new country to be my “home away from home”. Thanks for ruining everything, Grande Centre Point Hotels. I’d be there if you hadn’t messed up. 🇯🇵 TAKEHIRO MATSUYAMA Arrived on 04/12/2021 3.8 Executive Suite Positives Clean and big room with shower toilet Negatives Variety of drinks in the Mini bar was insufficient PCR testing and the test result informing were very efficient. We could check out on the following day around 10:00 am and therefore could fully use the following day which we appreciated. 🇹🇭 Sukanya Y Arrived on 22/11/2021 4.6 Signature Deluxe Nice and clean,also professional staff Modern room with comfy bed and Great bathtub Nice food Superb view 🇯🇵 Noriko Izumi Arrived on 24/11/2021 4.7 Signature Deluxe Very smooth operation. All so efficiently organized. …………………………………………………………………………. 🇬🇧 Ian Roberts Arrived on 12/11/2021 4.8 Signature Deluxe Positives Excellent Covid procedure and testing Negatives None Fast check in. Taken straight to bd PCR tested. Then to room. Very comfortable. Excellent service and friendly staff 🇳🇴 ROBERT OESTGAARD Arrived on 08/11/2021 4.8 Signature Deluxe Everything OK! No further comments .................................. spare me ...................... 🇰🇷 PumSuh Nam Arrived on 03/11/2021 4.1 Signature Deluxe Very convenient for all. One stop service to covid-19 test, and check in and out service. I think, hotel needs to improve for foods. 🇩🇪 Alexander Maschmann Arrived on 08/11/2021 4.5 Executive Suite Positives Beautiful design Negatives Testing process in a parking garage We had a vet warm welcome and the process of check in was professional. The room was by nice and we enjoyed the time there. 🇺🇸 Tom Sukosol Arrived on 12/11/2021 5.0 Executive Suite Positives Hotel is nothing short of grand!

The room was immense with an amazing view of Bankok's skyline.

Electric blinds on all windows

The marble floors were gleaming and every surface was spotless.

High tech toilet with heated seat :)

Exceptionally quiet as i might have been the only one on the 19th floor.

Food was great with different set options. Portions the right size.

Location is very central with plenty of food options to walk to if extending stay. Negatives I would have liked it if they would ring the bell when food was placed outside as one of my meals wasn't quite warm by the time i discovered it. Getting into Thailand now is still not for the faint of heart with the Thailand Pass requirements. I had an error on my part miscalculating my check-in date. I was denied boarding in Chicago because of this with only a short period of time in order to make my flight. I have to give credit to Ms Fern, the Assistant Sales manager for getting my reservation flipped to the correct date and the booking document back to me in minutes via eMail! She prevented a complete disaster from having to re-book my flight, travel insurance, and Co-Vid test, not to mention that my luggage would land ahead of my by days in Bkk as i already checked it in. Aside from this amazing service level, the hotel itself is impressive in every manner. A gleaming example of one of the best that Thailand has to offer! 🇲🇲 PMThu Arrived on 23/10/2021 4.3 Signature Deluxe Positives Staff are polite and responsive. Comfortable spacious room with space to relax and work. Bathtub. Bidet toilet. Negatives My wifi kept dropping which disrupted work and calls. My room on the 27th floor had lots of natural light and nice views. Overall it was v quiet even though there were a few guests on my floor. King size bed. I pre-requested for a higher level so that i got more natural light as well as a set of weights and exercise mat which they provided. Delicious food and menu had a selection which meant I didn't repeat a meal (Japanese, Thai, Indian and vegetarian options were all YUM!). Importantly food is something to look forward to when you are alone. Meals were all nicely presented unlike the quarantine food I had in Australia. My only issue was the medical side by Sukhumvit hospital. We had to measure our temperature daily and the thermometer was cheap and inaccurate. Many days i recorded 35 C, hypothermia, and no nurse followed up on my mental or physical health. Swabs were taken on 4th floor instead of nurses coming to individual rooms, which meant traveling out of rooms and risks of infection. 🇱🇰 Janani Mathanamohan Arrived on 27/09/2021 4.5 Signature Deluxe Had a comfortable stay with a beautiful view! The staff were really friendly and helpful. Reception was reachable at all times. 🇲🇾 WEI SIONG LIM Arrived on 24/08/2021 5.0 Signature Deluxe Very happy for the 14 ASQ here, the best service, food and the room entertainments, Thank you very much 🇹🇭 Wanlaya Arrived on 30/07/2021 4.4 Signature Deluxe The service is very responsive. The good is great. All in all, this is a very good ASQ to stay for 14 days. 🇫🇷 Emmanuel ALAVOINE Arrived on 22/05/2021 4.2 Signature Deluxe Positives Room size and view.

Attentive Service Staff 24/24

Cleaning-less

Bedding confort

Fit menu is tasty and fresh is worth the upgrade

Pleasant welcoming and check out Negatives Weak Wifi signal often

Would have appreciated to be proposed with Gym equipment during booking time, to avoid out of stock Pleasant stay. This is my second time in ASQ with Grand Centre Point hôtels in BKK ( December 2020 on GCP Terminal 21 Asok - then Sukhumvit 55 )

